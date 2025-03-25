The largest coin in the world is the Australian Kangaroo and weighs a tonne

The “Australian Kangaroo” coin exposed to Perth.



The largest coin in the world is “The Australian kangaroo from a ton” (in English “Australian Kakgaroo Gold Bullion Coin“): it is a gold coin coined by Perth Mintthe Australian mint of Perth, is also called the “Golden Nugget”, or the golden pepper. To date its value is around the million Australian dollars – about 600 thousand euros – and it is so famous that she has traveled the world in different exhibitions, and then returns to Perth, where it is now preserved. The record in the past was held by the 20 Silver Balboa of Panama, a large silver coin of 61 mm in diameter and 129.59 grams of weight.

History of the “Australian Kangaroo” currency

The largest coin in the world officially enters into force February 9, 2012: its realization is part of the series Australian Kangaroo Gold Bullion Coin“the Australian cangide coin of gold ingots”, and was coined by the goldsmith master Stuart Devlinwho also worked for Queen Elizabeth.

Devlin has made a refined product, where the quality of the details is evident: on the front face we see the famous profile of the deceased queen Elizabeth II, in the famous image reproduced by the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and the rear is reproduced the kangaroosymbol of Australia.

The numbers of the largest gold coin in the world: how big it is and how much weighs

Coined in 2012 after A year is a means of workis coined with pure gold bars to 99.9%weighs 1012 kg – Lightly more than a ton! – has a diameter of 80 cmand it is thick well 13 cm. To move it you need an elevator trolley that is able to support the weight of 2.5 tonsand is preserved in a you weighs 80 kg.

The Kangaroo, although not being able to enter the wallet, has legal courseso much so that it has been included in the Guinness of the Records of 2012 precisely with the title of “largest currency in the world”.

Edward Harbuz, director of the mint of Perth, on the occasion of the release of the coin, stated that until then the coin considered the largest in the world the world Big Maple Leaf Canadian weighed 100 kg. Perth Mint wanted dare 10 times a lotto try to make something that can remain unsurpassed for a long time.