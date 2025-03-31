The largest condominium in the world is located in China and more than 20 thousand people live there

The Regent International Apartment Complex is the largest condominium in the world in terms of residents: it is located within the Qianjiang Century Citythe central commercial area of ​​Hangzhou in China, and inside they live about 20 000 people about 5 000 apartments. This imposing structure a form of s It is about 205 meterscounts 39 floors And it was initially conceived as a hotel – only to be converted to luxury residential complex. A really particular aspect of this building is that inside there are not only housing units but also shops, covered swimming pools, restaurants, hospitals, schools, barbers and gyms. In short, a sort of entire condensed neighborhood within a single building from which people do not need to go out.

The characteristics of the mega condominium in China

Regent International was officially inaugurated in 2013 And, according to what reported by some local media, the price of the apartments is extremely variable: it can go from 190 euros for rent per month for apartments from 70 m2 window without windows 500 euros/month For housing units with major sizes and windows. These figures rise even more if you press an apartment on high floors, especially if there is a panoramic balcony. It should be noted that some of the largest apartments are divided into minor units to be rented.

To make this residential complex even more coveted is its approach to technology. Security systems, for example, can rely on not only on numerous surveillance cameras with closed circuit but also on a biometric identification system. The same also applies to the most expensive apartments, inside which they are already prepared home automation functionality, like the control of lights and temperature.

Criticisms of the architectural project

From an architectural point of view this building is characterized by a heavy use of windows And it winks at currents such as modernism and brutalism, enhancing functionality rather than aesthetics. This, of course, has been one of the main criticisms since the first days, considering that with its 39 floors this residential giant certainly does not go unnoticed.

Another criticism is that linked to the high availability of services inside the building itself: if, on the one hand, this is undoubtedly convenient and allows you to save time to the residents, on the other side it could limit the opportunities to leave the palace of many people, going to create a microcosm closed in itself. To this is added the fact that the wealthiest, who live on the upper floors, have more services and better levels, inevitably going to create one social stratification inside the building.