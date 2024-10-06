The largest hospital in the world is located in China and has 10 thousand beds

THE’largest hospital in the world it is that ofZhengzhou Universityin the Chinese province of Henan, which has the beauty of 13 buildings with inside beyond 10 thousand beds (data as of 2022), i.e. approximately 8 times more compared to the AOU Umberto I Polyclinic of Rome (sometimes considered the largest hospital in Europe). This enormous hospital facility serves more than every day 21,000 patientsa value almost quadruple compared to that of other hospitals in the same province. Impressive numbers are also recorded at staff level: 445 senior staff members, 550 associates, 1025 middle staff members, and more 2000 among people with master’s and doctoral degrees. It is an important center for transplants of liver (more than 100 interventions per year) e of kidney (more than 23rd), positioning itself among the top 5 hospitals in China for this type of surgery.

If, however, we consider not the single hospital but the largest medical center in the world, the record goes to Texas Medical Center in Houston, made up of 45 institutions including hospitals, clinics, research centers and medical schools.

Zhengzhou University Affiliated Hospital was established in 1928 but it’s only in the 2000 which acquired its current dimensions: today’s hospital complex is in fact the fusion between this first structure with two other university centers in the area, namely that ofZhengzhou University of Technology and that ofHenan Medical University. In addition to an enormous quantity of beds, the hospital also excels in the field of education: the 4 university campuses in fact have a total surface area of ​​1.39 km2 and include student housing for a total of 3000 beds.

Although from certain points of view it is considered an excellence, there is no shortage of critical issues: several local news reports indicate that the size of the structure – although considerable – is not sufficient to accommodate all the patients who often find themselves forced to sleep on the floor. In fact, let us remember that the province of Henan is uone of the most populous in the country: in an area of 167 thousand km2 they live well 100 million people. To make a comparison, it is as if the same inhabitants lived in an area the size of Greece as today in France and Italy combined.