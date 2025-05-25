The largest joke in Europe is found in Italy: here are its characteristics

There dam Of Monte Cotugno, located in the immediate vicinity of the Municipality of Senise, in the southern area of ​​Basilicata, represents the larger water barrier in Europe in Europe. From the infrastructure- 65 meters high, 1850 wide and deep 268 meters- the water distribution networks aimed at satisfying the irrigation, industrial and potable needs of Lucania and Puglia are departed, as well as to guarantee the water supply of the Ilva plant in Taranto. The work, built by 1972 al 1983is located on Sinni River, intercepting it to about 33 km from the mouth, corresponding to just under two thirds of its total length of 94 km. The dam is designed for a maximum reservoir capacity equal to 530 millions of cubic metersequivalent to the volume of water that can be stored in the tank between the altitude of maximum invaded and the minimum foundation, or the point of maximum depression of the Monte Paragement. However, following operational limitations due to maintenance and adaptation interventions of the waterproof coating, the maximum volume currently available is reduced to about 250 million cubic meters.

The characteristics of the Monte Cotugno dam

There Monte Cotugno dam it consists of an embankment with an overall filling volume equal to 11.6 million cubic meters. The maximum height of the infrastructure exceeds 65 meterswhile the crowning develops for about 1.85 km Between the two banks, a wide width to welcome a double lane road roadway. The maximum width at the base, measured in a transversal direction, reaches the 268 meters. The dam is based on a layer of land characterized by high permeabilityabove one to significantly reduced permeability. Two bulkheads were built at the base of the Monte parament concreteextended vertically until they reach the low permeability layer, with the aim of limiting filtration flows which, in the absence of these barriers, could compromise the stability and integrity of the work.

The construction of the dam

The project of the dam was presented for the first time in 1970. The initial configuration provided for the construction of the work in a slightly more downstream position of the current one, in correspondence with a river section characterized by a reduced distance between the two hilly banks that delimit their shoulders. Subsequently, the construction site was moved upstream, as the geological conditions were more favorable to ensure safety. Before starting the construction of the main infrastructure, performed From 1972 to 1983a provisional work of deviation of the watercourse was made to Monte, called “Avandiga”. This structure, characterized by a lower height and simplified construction characteristics than the main dam, had the function of intercepting and deviating the outflow of Sinni River through the galleries intended for the background exhaust. At a later time, the Avandiga was submerged by the artificial basin and is currently visible only in conditions of particularly low water levels.

At what point we are with the works

Starting from January 2025 I have started Work of modernization of the damaimed at increasing the reservoir capacity from the current operating limit to beyond 400 million cubic meters. The intervention, authorized by Directorate General for dams of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportprovides for an overall investment of 7.7 million euros. The works concern the removal and reconstruction of the paradise wallstructural element that protects the dam from Soloms of the wavesand the complete renovation of the waterproofing mantle of the Monte paramento, essential to guarantee the water hold. The works, scheduled to be concluded by the end of the current year, are essential to adapt the dam to current and future needsin a context of growing criticality in the availability of water resources.