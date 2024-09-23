The largest labyrinth in the world is that of Masone, in Italy: it is located near Parma

The largest labyrinth in the world It is located in Italy, in the countryside around Parmain the Fontanellato area, and it is called Masone Labyrinth. It was conceived by the publisher, bibliophile and art collector Franco Maria Ricci (1937-2020), inaugurated in May 2015 and opened to the public in June 2015. Covers 7 hectares of land and was built with approximately 300,000 bamboo plantsof different species and between 3 and 15 metres high. The idea of ​​building a similar work came to Ricci in 1977when the publisher promised the famous Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borgeshis friend and collaborator, who one day would follow through on his vision of creating a gigantic labyrinth right in the Parma countryside.

The entrance to the labyrinth is preceded by an area with a restaurant, bar and public toilets and all those who attempt to walk through it (for a fee) are given a bracelet of recognition and a emergency telephone number in case you get lost and can’t get out. Inside the maze of paths, red numbered signs are positioned at strategic points that allow managers to understand the exact position of people who may have gotten lost in order to go and recover them.

The journey to the centre of the facility takes approximately 30-60 minuteswalking calmly and not looking at the various maps of the route present every now and then to help you finish it. Its structure was inspired by various architectural and urban styles of the past. The intertwining of the paths is a reference to classic labyrinths, such as the Cretan labyrinth with seven spirals (famous in this regard is the myth of the Minotaur’s Labyrinth), while the square plan is a direct reference to the Roman labyrinthsThe perimeter of the star-shaped structure is inspired by Renaissance cities and recalls, for example, Palmanova.

At the centre of the labyrinth, once completed, a door opens up square which features various red brick buildings, designed by Pier Carlo Bontempi. The most visible element is certainly found on the side of the square opposite the entrance to the labyrinth and is a pyramid inside which a chapelto symbolize the link that has always existed between spirituality, faith, religion and the concept of the labyrinth.

The visit then continues with a 5000 sqm museum which hosts approximately 500 works of artfrom the personal collection of Franco Maria Ricci. It mainly consists of paintings and sculptures dating from the sixteenth to the twentieth century, created by world-famous artists, including Hayez or Antonio Ligabue.