The largest private residence in the world is the Istana Nurul Iman: where it is and who it belongs to

The largest residential building in the world is theIstana Nurul Iman. It is located in the State of Bruneispecifically in an area close to its capital Bandar Seri Begawan. The building, which currently holds the record for the largest residential structure in the worldit is for all intents and purposes the official residence of the Sultan of the State of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (twenty-ninth since the foundation of the sultanate in the State of Brunei), but also of his family. We are talking about a residence that is several times larger than the Palace of Versailles and Buckingham Palace. In reality not only this: the residence is also used for the formal and operational location of the most important ones government offices. Among others, in fact, we also find the Prime Minister’s office.

The main features of Istana Nurul Iman

The building It spreads over 200,000 square metres and contains the beauty of 1788 rooms And 257 bathrooms. Not only that! There are also spaces for banquets or ceremonies up to a maximum of 5000 people. The structure as a whole also contains 5 swimming pools, car spaces For 110 machines and even one air-conditioned stable to accommodate 200 polo ponies.

Inside we also find a real mosquewhose golden dome stands on the hills where the residence was built, alongside the banks of the Brunei River. Understanding the underground, the building is spread over 17 floors. Unfortunately, the same cannot always be visited but only once a yearor during the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, that is, the one in which the end of Ramadan is celebrated. On this occasion, the palace opens to the public for three dayswith entrance included for tourists and non-Muslims, and can be visited for free on these occasions.

Production times and costs

The construction work on the structure ended in 1984 and lasted approximately 2 years. The cost incurred for the construction is 1.4 billion US dollarsthat is, approximately as many euros in the current exchange rate. Various architects were involved in its construction and design, who in particular dealt with the concept and design of both the external and internal spaces, separately. The exterior architecture attempts to merge the culture of the State of Brunei with that of neighboring Malaysia.

Similarly, the internal architecture recalls Malaysian traditions, however with a more European approach also in the research of the materials used and the finishes implemented.