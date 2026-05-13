‘The Last House’ Is Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller to Watch This Summer (and Why)

Get ready for a mix of horror, thriller and science fiction with “The Last House”, the new Netflix film ready to glue you to the screen. Directed by Louis Leterrier, this feature film is a claustrophobic sci-fi thriller that tells the story of a family suddenly locked in their house with no possibility of escape.

But let’s go into more detail to understand what to expect from what seems destined to become one of the most talked about films of summer 2026.

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The Last House: the plot

A family of four suddenly finds themselves locked in their house with no way out and must join forces to survive, dealing with increasingly limited supplies and the mysterious looming threat that keeps them trapped.

The Last House: the cast

The cast of the film consists of Greta Lee, Wagner Moura, Gabriel Barbosa, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski and Riley Chung.

The Last House: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Last House” releases on Netflix on August 7, 2026.

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