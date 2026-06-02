The Witness: plot and trailer of the new Netflix drama series

A crime that for years has occupied the front pages of British newspapers, an investigation full of errors and a family forced to live with a pain that is impossible to erase. “The Witness” is a three-episode dramatic miniseries by Netflix, which reconstructs one of the most discussed news cases in the recent history of the United Kingdom.

In addition to the series, the documentary “The Murder of Rachel Nickell” is also released on Netflix, which delves into the real case and the complex investigation that followed the murder.

The plot and the true story behind the series

The story begins in the summer of 1992, when Rachel Nickell was murdered in a London park while walking with her little son Alex. The child, just two years old, is the only witness to the attack.

Unlike many crime productions, “The Witness” does not focus its story on the hunt for the culprit, but instead at the center of the narrative are the consequences of the tragedy on the victim’s family, in particular on Rachel’s partner, André Hanscombe, who suddenly finds himself raising a traumatized son alone. As the media turns the case into a national phenomenon and the police struggle to find answers, André tries to protect Alex from public exposure and the weight of an event destined to mark their lives forever. Meanwhile, the investigation takes a controversial direction, involving innocent people and fueling a scandal that will last for years.

The series also retraces the long path that will lead to the reopening of the case many years later, when new evidence finally sheds light on the murder. More than an investigative story, The Witness presents itself as a story of resilience, mourning and family bonding.

The cast

Jordan Bolger: interpreter of André Hanscombe.

Max Fincham: Alex Hanscombe as a teenager

James Bradshaw: DCI Tony Nash

James Dryden: DC Paul Miller

Kevin Eldon: DCI Mick Wickerson

Kerry Godliman: June

Neil Maskell: BY Keith Pedder

Jon Pointing: DC Nick Sparshatt

Claire Rushbrook: Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks

Mark Stanley: DS Ivan Agnew

When it comes out on Netflix

Netflix releases “The Witness” worldwide on June 4, 2026. The documentary “The Murder of Rachel Nickell” will also be available on the same date, designed to complete the viewing of the miniseries and offer further details on the true events.

The Italian trailer

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