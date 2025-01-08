The Last of Us 2, here’s when the new season of the HBO series comes out

HBO has finally revealed in which month the long-awaited second season of The Last of Us, the TV series inspired by the famous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation, will arrive. As with the first season, The Last of Us 2 will also be released in Italy on TV on Sky and streaming on NOW, at the same time as the release in the USA. Here are all the previews on the plot, cast and release period, and the new teaser trailer for The Last of Us 2.

What The Last of Us 2 is about

In this second chapter of the series, after five years of peace following the events of the first season, the past of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) catches up with them, dragging them into conflict with each other and into an even more dangerous and unpredictable than what they left behind.

The cast of The Last of Us 2

The second season once again stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively, along with Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. The already announced new entries in the cast are Kaitlyn Dever who will play the role of Abby, Isabela Merced in the role of Dina, Young Mazino in that of Jesse, Ariela Barer will play Mel, Tati Gabrielle will be Nora, Spencer Lord will play the role of Owen , Danny Ramirez will be Manny and Jeffrey Wright will be Isaac. Catherine O’Hara is a guest star in the new season.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

The teaser trailer for The Last of Us 2

This is the first teaser trailer, almost two minutes long, published on the occasion of "The Last of Us Day" (September 26 is the day in which the Cordyceps virus triggered the events of the story)









Spot





The new teaser trailer for The Last of Us 2

This is the new teaser trailer, which also reveals the release date of the new season, as well as showing us who will be the main antagonist of The Last of Us 2.









Spot





When The Last of Us 2 comes out

The new season, composed of seven episodes released weekly, will therefore be released in April 2025, at the moment a precise date has not been communicated.