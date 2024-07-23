The Latin American country preferred by migrants for its quality of life and surpasses the United States

In recent years, a Latin American country has become the preferred destination for migrants seeking better working conditions and a lifestyle that suits their needs. A report by the insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection reviewed data from the Global Peace Index and safety ratings, revealing that this Latin American country has the best safety indices in the world.

Through a survey of 2000 people, he analyzed the measures taken by the government in terms of poor weather conditions, health and terrorism. Due to the optimal living conditions, this Latin American country was revealed to be the best destination for travelers. Its main characteristic is its low number of inhabitants.

The Latin American country preferred by migrants instead of the United States

Canadaa country known for having a low average population and offering a high percentage of trust to foreigners, has become the preferred country for migrants today. The BHTP study analyzed the travel safety ratings of this country in Latin Americaconfirming that it has become an attractive option for foreigners due to its quality of life.

In a statement on its website, Berkshire noted that the ranking cannot cover all countries in the world; however, it highlighted the excellent security conditions in Canadabecoming the best travel destination in 2022 and 2023. “Traveling here is the safest option today.”

Countries that surpass Latin America as safest to travel to

According to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Swiss, Norway, Ireland and Netherlands accompany Canada among the safest destinations to travel to. In South America, Brazil is the only country that is ranked, although it is a little further away from the countries with the highest safety index.

To enter Canada, you only need one document: Canadian citizenship. However, if you do not have this requirement, you should know that the requests to enter the country are minimal and easy to process. These are the only three mandatory requirements:

Visa or Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) : Most travelers need a visitor visa (Temporary Residence Visa) or Electronic Travel Authorization to enter Canada.

: Most travelers need a visitor visa or Electronic Travel Authorization to enter Canada. Valid passport: You must have a passport that is valid for the entire duration of your stay in Canada.

You must have a passport that is valid for the entire duration of your stay in Canada. Funds Test: You must have sufficient funds to support yourself during your stay in Canada and to return to your home country.

Latin American countries with the highest number of migrants

According to World Population Review, Canada and USA are the Latin American countries with the largest number of migrants. In Canada, the number of inhabitants reached approximately 39,107,046 in 2024, maintaining an annual growth rate of 0.83%. Most of the population is concentrated in the urban areas of the south, near the US border, where climatic and economic conditions are more favorable.

These are the countries in the world with the largest number of migrants:

USA: 50.6 million migrants

50.6 million migrants Germany: 15.8 million migrants

15.8 million migrants Saudi Arabia: 13.5 million migrants

13.5 million migrants Russia: 11.6 million migrants

11.6 million migrants United Kingdom: 9.4 million migrants

9.4 million migrants United Arab Emirates: 8.7 million migrants

8.7 million migrants France: 8.5 million migrants

8.5 million migrants Canada: 8 million migrants

8 million migrants Australia: 7.7 million migrants

7.7 million migrants Spain: 6.8 million migrants

How much population does Canada have?

Throughout history, certain countries have stood out for hosting large numbers of migrants. These countries are preferred destinations due to their strong economies, political stability, and life opportunities. Here is a list of the top countries with the largest number of migrants:

Cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are the biggest centre of attraction for residents and migrants. Despite its vast territorial extension, Canada still has one of the lowest population densities in the world, with only 4 people per square kilometre, highlighting its welcoming character and multicultural environment.