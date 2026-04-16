The law of Lidia Poet 3, where it was filmed, all the locations

The charm of costume series never goes out of fashion, especially when they manage to combine historical rigor, entertainment and charismatic characters. With the third and final season of “The Law of Lidia Poët”, available on Netflix from April 15, the public is preparing to say goodbye to a protagonist who has managed to win over millions of viewers. Judicial intrigues, passions and civil battles, of course, but the setting also plays a fundamental role: a visual reconstruction that brings late nineteenth-century Italy back to life, restoring a small period fresco.

The law of Lidia Poet 3: the complete cast

Lidia Poet 3: the locations

We are in 1887 and Lidia is ever closer to obtaining the professional recognition for which she fought with determination. While her brother Enrico carries out his battle in the political sphere, she continues to deal with complex cases, also dealing with complex personal dynamics.

We also see a trial destined to cause discussion, that of a woman accused of killing her husband, but who claims to have acted to defend herself. A story that touches deep chords on a legal, but also human level, putting Lidia faced with difficult choices. In the meantime, his private life also becomes complicated and, inevitably, feelings become intertwined with work (and certainties begin to falter).

The geographical center of gravity of the series remains Turin, which once again confirms itself as the ideal setting to tell the story of the end of the 19th century. The architecture is elegant, the monumental porticoes and the historic squares naturally recreate the atmosphere of the time, without the need for invasive interventions.

But what are the most used locations in filming? What stands out is the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale, where the season’s work began. This baroque complex, a UNESCO heritage site, offers majestic environments and splendid gardens that are well suited to representing the aristocratic and institutional context of the story. No less important is the La Mandria Park, a vast natural area that surrounds the Royal Palace. Here the uncontaminated nature highlights a sense of breath and freedom that contrasts with the more formal environments of the courtrooms.

The Racconigi Castle is also a location of great visual impact, a Savoy residence of timeless beauty, with elegant internal rooms and English gardens.

The filming was then extended to other locations in the Turin province such as Chivasso, Gassino Torinese and Sciolze, which contribute to providing lesser-known but equally evocative views, far from the most popular tourist circuits. But we also make a mention of some locations already seen in previous seasons, and which viewers will find again in the new episodes: this includes Palazzo Carignano, symbol of Italian political history, and the former Curia Maxima (or Palace of the Supreme Magistrates), a fundamental eighteenth-century building.