The least populated municipality in Italy has 31 inhabitants: here’s what it is

The last Istat census of January 2025 counts in our country well 7 896 Municipalities: among these there is one that matters only 31 inhabitants, Mortar In the province of Lecco, the smallest municipality (by population) in Italy. Italian municipalities have extremely different forms, traditions, traditions and dimensions: from the small mountain towns to the ancient port cities and from the bourgeois on the hills to the frenetic urban conglomerates of the plains, we really have for all tastes.

Morterone is, as you can imagine, a small, very small one, Municipality of Lombardy. Despite arising along a tax valley of the Valley Taleggio (Province of Bergamo), its territory is part of the Province of Lecco And it is the residence of a truly small number of people, 19 males And 12 femalesfor a total of 31 inhabitants. Although not the smaller municipality by surface (primacy held by Municipality of Atraniin the province of Salerno), the data on the population makes it the municipality smaller by number of inhabitants (Population residing in Italy as of January 1, 2025Istat data).

Although they have never been a large municipality, Morterone saw a strong downsizing of his residents over the decades of the second post -war period, during which, the almost 400 inhabitants of the early 1930s are drastically decreased from the 1950shalving their number several times from one decade to the other until the current numbers at the beginning of 1980 is reached. Although the depopulation of the mountain resorts was a rather widespread phenomenon in the past 60 years, Morterone wants to stubbornly preserve its identity, and the historic activities connected to mountain life, such as thefarmthe pastoralism and the wood collectionstill lives in the local economy, have gradually sold to other more modern activities, such as those connected to tourism. Morterone is, in fact, on the eastern side of the Resegonefamous mountain of the Prealps Oroobicswhich with its multiple peaks offers a large number of wonderful hiking paths to explore the territories between the province of Bergamo and that of Lecco.

Morterone is also part of the Valsassina Mountain Community, Valvarrone, Val d’Esino and Rivieraa community of 25 municipalities in the area established to carry out a network of public bodies that can promote cultural activities and to safeguard the environment and traditions.