The legendary Beverly Hills 90210 returns to TV after 25 years: here’s where and when to see the cult TV series

Finally the legendary, the original Beverly Hills 90210 returns to TV. After years and years in which the legendary TV series of the 90s, the TV series that invented the teen drama, was unobtainable on any channel and platform available in Italy (and we had launched an appeal in this regard at the end of 2021), BH 90210 lands on TV and streaming on Sky and NOW.

The iconic series debuted in the United States on October 4, 1990 (it would arrive in Italy only two years later… other times), and quickly established itself as a global phenomenon. With its ten seasons, the series created by Darren Star has become an authentic generational cult, capable of redefining the television imagination of the 90s and launching international stars such as Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

1990-2000: The era of Beverly Hills 90210, the Happy Days of the millennials who invented the teen drama

The synopsis of Beverly Hills 90210

Set in the exclusive community of Beverly Hills, California, the series follows the personal and social stories of a group of teenagers dealing with friendship, love, ambition and generational conflicts. At the center of the story are sixteen-year-old twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh, who move with their family from Minnesota to Beverly Hills, suddenly finding themselves immersed in a world of privilege, designer clothes and luxury cars.

At West Beverly Hills High, Brandon and Brenda discover that the stakes are much higher: expectations rise, social pressure becomes more intense and relationship dynamics become more complex. In an environment radically different from that of their origin, the two boys are called to redefine identities and values, dealing with issues such as addictions, sexuality, discrimination and adult responsibility.

The cast and team that created Beverly Hills 90210

Created by Darren Star, the series is executive produced by Star himself along with Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Charles Rosin, Steve Wasserman, Jessica Klein, Paul Waigner, Laurie McCarthy, John Eisendrath, Doug Steinberg, Michael Braverman, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering. Beverly Hills 90210 is produced by Torand Productions and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Alongside the protagonists – Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling – the cast also includes James Eckhouse, Carol Potter and Douglas Emerson.

When and where to see Beverly Hills 90210 on Sky and NOW

All ten seasons of the series will be on Sky and streaming on NOW from Friday 3 April: for the first time since 2001 in Italy, the entire box set on demand, in high definition and in the 16:9 format.

From the same date, the series will start on Sky Collection in marathon mode, while from 9 April it will go every Thursday at 8.30pm on Sky Serie: the same day and time as when Beverly Hills was released on Italia 1 in the 90s, but with three episodes per evening instead of the two episodes that were broadcast weekly at the time.