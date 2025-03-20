The list of my wishes: all about Netflix’s new romantic film with Sofia Carson

The Netflix film entitled “The list of my desires” aims to conduct the spectators on an intense emotional journey, where the border between comedy and drama blends surprisingly. The feature film is taken from a novel by Lori Nelson Spielman and has as its protagonist the American actress and singer, of Colombian origins, Sofia Carson, already the protagonist of some successful sentimental comedies. An invitation to reflect on life choices and family relationships: we discover, in detail, further news about the film.

The plot of the film

The story revolves around Alex Rose, a young woman who, after suffering the loss of the mother, inherits a list of childhood wishes. This “Bucket List” contains a series of personal and unusual requests: from facing a stand-up comedy performance to an attempt to make peace with the father, up to the search for authentic love. Encouraged by maternal memory, Alex embarks on a path that initially seems a simple formality to obtain the inheritance, but which soon turns into a personal transformation adventure. During the course – set in a vibrant urban context like New York – Alex confronts his fears, he discovers family secrets and rediscovers forgotten dreams, meeting along the way also moments of lightness and hilarious situations. The narration passes through the different emotional nuances that characterize the healing process after mourning.

Directed by Adam Brooks, the film The film is based on the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, and was previewed at the Toronto International Film Festival, arousing interest in his original approach to the theme of combined marriages and family relationships. Production has made it known that the project required many years of processing the script that deepens many universal themes, such as personal growth, the search for identity and the importance of family ties; For an invitation to seize any growth opportunity, to rediscover one’s dreams and enhance love in all its forms.

When it comes out on Netflix

The film “The list of my desires” (the original title is “The list life”) is released on the Natflix platform, all over the world, on Friday 28 March 2025.

Who is in the cast

We read the list of actors who took Prte to the project (in brackets the role of each interpreter is indicated):

Sofia Carson (Alex)

Kyle Allen (Brad)

Sebastian de Souza (Garrett)

Connie Britton (Elizabeth)

Jordi Mollà (Johnny)

José Zúñiga (Samuel)

Federico Rodriguez (Julian)

Dario Ladani Sanchez (Lucas)

Marianne Rendón (Zoe)

Michael Rowland (Finn)

Chelsea Frei (Megan)

Luca Padovan (Ezra)

The Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alxabqhhpjsa