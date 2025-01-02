"The Lord of the Rings - War of the Rohirrim" is the first disappointment of 2025

Culture

“The Lord of the Rings – War of the Rohirrim” is the first disappointment of 2025

“The Lord of the Rings – War of the Rohirrim” is the first disappointment of 2025

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“The Lord of the Rings – War of the Rohirrim” is the first disappointment of 2025
The Quadrantids meteor shower arrives on January 3, 2025: where and how to see the show
2025 is a “mathematical” year: here are some mathematical curiosities about the number 2025