The love for reading and what teaches us in a path through 20 classics

Author and cultural journalist, in recent years he has made himself known in the world of social networks as a passionate reader and popularizer. But Marta Perego is also a writer, and from Thursday 9 May he returns to the bookstore with Breakfast at the park with Virginia Woolfbook with which, explains the publisher Vallardi, “helps us to orient ourselves in the ups and downs of life”.

There are books that remain with with those who read them throughout their lives, others of whom we remember everything, or almost: among the 336 pages of his latest effort, Perego accompanies the reader in the discovery of great novels, on a journey through the successes of literature. Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen, Sylvia Plath. And again Goliarda Sapienza, Dino Buzzati, Fausta Cialente, Jonathan Franzen, among many. The author gives fans, and not only, a compass “to escape the newspaper and go beyond the boundaries of reality”, perhaps in an English park together with Virginia Woolf and a cup of tea, as the title itself says.

The most anticipated novels of May between the beginning (many), prizes Nobel and welcome returns

Breakfast at the park with Virginia Woolfexplains Perego on social media “is the book in which I collected everything that the reading, and above all the reinterpretation, of the great classics has taught me. A path born in a difficult moment of my life”, in which his community had a specific weight, because, he continues “it was thanks to you if I continued to believe that the stories can transform us, keep us together, somehow save us”. Thus was born a path through 20 classics “that continue to talk to me, to surprise me, to console me. Books that have left a mark within me and who, I hope, can say something to you too”, concludes the author.

The author

Marta Perego is a journalist, author, TV presenter and philosophical counselor. He deals with culture, art art for TV and newspapers, leading and creating programs such as Now cinema On Iris Mediaset e Effe as Festival On Laf. He currently collaborates, among others, with X-style On Canale 5.

The creator of the Flaneuse project, with whom he tells a literary and unpublished Milan, and of the homonymous Podcast, is very active on social networks where he recommends books and films, interviews of success and organizes reading groups and one-to-one of Bibliosophia. Together with Valeria Locati, in 2022, he published The truth is, you don’t like you enough (Vallardi).

The cover