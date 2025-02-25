The love that is born, grows, disintegrates. And the courage to write about it in a unconventional way

Culture

The love that is born, grows, disintegrates. And the courage to write about it in a unconventional way

The love that is born, grows, disintegrates. And the courage to write about it in a unconventional way

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What changes between gold and diamonds carats: the differences
The love that is born, grows, disintegrates. And the courage to write about it in a unconventional way
Short history of the blues, the “devil’s music”: from the origins to date