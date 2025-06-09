The lunge of Orban: "Europe wants to replace our populations with migrants"

The migratory policy of the European Union aims to implement “an organized exchange of populations to replace the cultural foundations” of the continent. It is the lunge of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, launched in an energetic speech at the “Victory Festival” organized in the Loiret region in France, at the invitation of the Rumorment National, and to which the parties of the group of patriots for Europe participated.

Proud of his ability to “reject migrants” in his country, even at the cost of incurring Brussels penalties, Orban has proclaimed several thousand militants of the formations of the EU’s radical right: “We will not allow that they destroy our cities, which amazed our girls and women, who kill peaceful citizens”.

The “black sheep”

In this speech, pronounced in Hungarian and translated live in French for activists present at Murman-surisson, the Hungarian Prime Minister targeted the EU, taking on his role as “black sheep of the European Union”, the “Bruxelles nightmare”. He urged Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella Rassemblement National to assert themselves in the next French elections: “Without you, we will not be able to occupy Brussels” and “We will not be able to save Hungary from the Ghillotine of Brussels,” said Orban.

🇭🇺 @Pm_viktororban Premier Ministre Hongrois et président du fidesz est sur la scène de la #Fetedelavictoire «Nous Devons Payer 1 Million d’Euros Par Jour à Brussels, PARCE QUE THE ON TE VEUT PAS LAISCER RENTRER LES Migrant” à propos de la Hongrie pic.twitter.com/zsz1jjmitn – Patriots.eu (@patriotseu) June 9, 2025

The European sovereignty axis

On stage, in addition to the Magyar leader, also that of the League, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Spanish party Vox, Santiago Abascal, and the leaders of the other parties that adhere to the group: the Czech Andrej Babis, the Greek Afroditi Latinopoulou, the Polish Krzysztof Bosak, the Eston Martin Helme and the Belgian ally Van Grieken. The leader of the Dutch -right far right Geert Wilders sent a recorded video message.

On the same line as Orban, Salvini insisted on the “threat” that looms on Europe: “The threat to our children is an invasion of illegal immigrants, especially Islamic, financed and organized in the silence of Brussels”, he said by the stage, inviting the European “patriots” to “work together” to “resume the fate and the future of Europe”. Abascal, for its part, asked that Europe “returns to being sovereign in deciding whoever enters our territory, sovereign in accompanying European families, not in replacing them”.

The Victory Festival

The event was renamed “La Fête de la Victoire”, in honor of the victory obtained by the Rassemblement National on June 9, 2024, a year ago, when its list imposed itself in the European elections, obtaining 31.37 percent of the votes – at the time the best result in the first round in the history of the far -right party.