The lunge of Simona Ventura (Ferragni), the unexpected turn of Lucarelli and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Evelina Sgarbi’s suffering

Vittorio Sgarbi is still hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. This was reported by his daughter, Evelina, a guest of the transmission “La Volta good” by Caterina Balivo. The 25 -year -old also revealed somewhat heavy details on the current family situation, referring that he does not feel welcome and who for this reason has been doing his father in the hospital for more than a week. “It is all the set of people around him who make me feel like this. If I went there of strength, maybe with someone, nobody would say to me to leave, but the climate that is created around is this,” revealed Evelina who is very worried about Vittorio. “I think that when the moment in which the problem will come down will come upside down. Because getting to the house means returning to the condition before, because it is now fed with the tube,” explained the girl. An aggravated complex situation, at least for Evelina, by the feeling of not being accepted by those close to the art critic and therefore by her sister Elisabetta and her partner, Sabrina Colle.

Lucarelli marries and the particular relationship with his son

Orange flowers for Selvaggia Lucarelli. The journalist for the second time asked his partner’s hand, Lorenzo Biaggiarelli, and he said yes. They will get married in Salento, or where they bought a house last summer. The area should be that of Santa Maria di Leuca, in front of the house there is a square with a church and wild would like to pronounce the ‘yes’, right among those four blessed walls. Lucarelli told it in Alessandro Cattelan’s new program that is visible from April 4 on Raiplay. The interview was an opportunity for the journalist to talk about his son Leon.

“Leon resembles me for sarcasm and disenchantment, so nothing fascinates him and always sees defects from all sides. He doesn’t care about what I do in the least. He barely knew I was in Sanremo, he didn’t send me a message for a week, he didn’t ask me how he went, practically he doesn’t care about what I do”, added Lucarelli. Leon, not loving studying, preferred to work immediately. A blow to the heart for Selvaggia: “For me it was a great pain, while he thought he did not study and stay at home. At that point I made him understand with lightness and delicacy that he had to go away from home, work and earn a living … now he is a waiter, he likes the world of catering”. And if she and her ex -husband want to see him, they must go to dinner in the restaurant he works, namely Flavio Briatore’s Cray Pizza.

De Martino and pride for his son

Good blood does not mind. Well yes, Santiago, the son of Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez, has artistic ambitions. The twelve year old rings the guitar and sings in a band of peers, named ‘New Metro’. Stefano, proud, did not miss the moment and the paparazzi managed to photograph him while waiting for Saints to leave the school where the music competition was taking place. Santiago and ‘New Metro’ have won third place. Stefano, speaking with the photographers, said: “I’m here for Santiago, the new star”. The apple never falls away from the tree.

Belen Rodriguez also attended the event. The presenter would seem to have managed to find a balance with her ex, the weekly People, in fact, photographed her with Antonino Spinalbese. The two dined together with his daughter, Luna Marì, and then continued the evening by drinking a beer, laughing, joking and perhaps remembering the good moments lived together. Who knows if something has changed between them on a sentimental level. Meanwhile, however, it is rumored that in his heart there is a man with an important surname.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are the new Simona Ventura and Stefano Bettarini

Simona Ventura has decided: in 10 years, or at the age of 70, she will stop working and go to live at the sea with her husband Giovanni Terzi. He declared him in a recent interview with the Corriere, in which he also spoke of his children: “Niccolò is 26 years old and is a personal trainer in Milan, Giacomo has 24 and works on TV in Rome in Bellama ‘with Diaco. And Caterina, who performs 19 in May, wants to study to be a psychologist”.

A reference to his love, Giovanni, but also a beautiful arrow to his ex -husband, Stefano Bettarini is inevitable. The two had a troubled marriage; Detail remembered by Bettarini in a recent interview with Verissimo: “When I finished the wedding I lived as a mourning because I wanted my parents’ family. High and low with her. He remains the mother of my children, I will always respect her. But the lives are divided, everyone lives with their own conscience”.

Words that did neither hot nor cold to the presenter, who however said to recognize himself in the history of Chiara Ferragni with Fedez. “I recognize myself a lot in his story with Federico, fortunately in my time the social networks were not there.” We must not read too much between the lines to understand the parallel between the betrayals of Fedez and those of Bettarini. We can say 1-0 for Ventura. Hit and sunk.

Gossppini

Son Gianni Morandi

Pietro Morandi, son of Gianni Morandi, said he had lived a particularly difficult moment and that he had kept hidden from his parents. Thirteen Pietro, the art name of the younger son of Morandi, revealed that he had problems of abuse of psychotropic drugs and beyond. He managed to get out of the circle of addiction only thanks to a hospital hospitalization due to a health problem he did not want to talk about. Gianni and Anna Dan would have discovered these problems of the son thanks to the interview of the Messenger.

Iovino and the story with Blasi

Cristiano Iovino testified in court, in the case concerning the divorce between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The personal trainer confirmed his version and said that between him and Blasi there was a real relationship when the marriage with the former footballer was not over. This is an important detail because it will serve to establish who between the two spouses has betrayed first.

Valeria Marini’s drama

Valeria Marini’s made has been scammed and lost 350 thousand euros. This was revealed by the showgirl adding that both, she for empathy, fell into depression. This situation brought the lady, Gianna Orrù, to raise “a wall against us three children. We can no longer see her. She barricaded itself at home”. A very heavy situation that had led Marini to think, even, to leave Italy.