The Madness is Netflix’s new action thriller series: plot and when it comes out

A new thriller series is about to arrive on Netflix, ready to glue you to the screen. It’s called The Madness and it’s a gripping tale about the story of a man who must fight for his innocence and survival. The protagonist is Colman Domingo, an Emmy winner for his role in the Euphoria series and a well-known face in many small and big screen titles such as Lucifer, The Color Purple, Rustin. But let’s find out something more about this thriller which seems to promise very well.

The Madness: the plot

Muncie Daniels is a political consultant turned TV commentator who has perhaps lost his way. While on sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie is the only witness to the murder of a known white supremacist and is now being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to exonerate himself and unravel a global conspiracy before it’s too late. Along the way he will reunite with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against misinformation in a post-truth age.

The Madness: who’s in the cast

The cast of The Madness consists of: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz, Gabrielle Graham, Tamsin Topolski, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Deon Cole,

The Madness: when it comes out on Netflix

The Madness debuts on Netflix on November 28, 2024.

The best thriller series on Netflix

The Madness: the official trailer