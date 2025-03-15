The main divinities of the Greek-Roman Pantheon: gods and myths of Greece and ancient Rome

Greek and Roman religion venerated one plurality of gods, heroesbut also personifications of abstract concepts. The ancient religion he was not “excluding” Like current monotheisms: a divinity of another religion could venerate without giving up their own gods. The Greek-Roman paganism has evolved over time And the “version” professed in Rome was not identical to that of Greece. However, the most important and most revered divinities remained the same since the birth of paganism, which took place about 1 000 years before Christ, until his disappearance.

The main characteristics of the Greek-Roman gods

In the Greek-Roman world he professed one polytheistic religion: there were more divinities, each of which dealt with specific sectors and protected certain categories of people (a way that could remember Christian saints). The gods had the gift ofimmortality and of theeternal youthbut they were not omnipotent: Like mortals, they were subject to fate, which could not change. Men venerated divinities through a plurality of rites. Fundamental were the sacrificesin which animals were killed to “offer them” symbolically to the divinity, but the men turned to the gods with even with the prayer and they tried to understand what their will was through the divinationthat is, interpreting the natural phenomena or the entrails of sacrificed animals. They also existed through special oraclesthat is, sanctuaries in which the gods spoke through priests and priests. The places of the sacred par excellence were the templesgenerally with columns structure, present throughout the Greek-Roman world.

Remains of a Greek temple in Selinunte (Sicily).



The evolution of paganism over the centuries

The Greek-Roman deities were born from the mixture of the native cults of the Aegean area, in particular the Minoan religion of Crete and the Mycenaean one in the Peloponnese, both flowery in the last centuries of the second millennium, with those brought by the Indo-European peoples who have invaded the Hellenic peninsula. The Greek Pantheon found its “complete” shape Between the 11th and 8th centuries BC. C. From Greece, paganism came to Rome: the Romans venerated the same deities, albeit adapted and with a Latinized name, they were not, however, perfectly identical figures and some characteristics changed over time. In the Roman Empire, alongside the pagan religion, we professed the cults of the East and Egypt, such as those of Isis, Osiris and Mithras, popular above all from the first century AD forward. Ancient religion, unlike modern monotheism, he did not prevent you from accepting other cults (today, however, in monotheistic religions, the commandment “You will have no other God around me” excludes the possibility of venerating different deities). Paganism was gradually supplanted by Christianity and the fifth century AD. C. disappeared almost entirely.

The Pantheon of Rome (built as a pagan temple, then converted to the Christian church). Credits: jfabrix101



The main Greco-Roman deities

Zeus / Jupiter

It was the father of the gods and the Dominator of Mount Olympusthe place where the divinities, at least according to the Greeks, lived. He was the son of Chrono (Saturn in the Roman religion), the previous lord of the gods, who devoured all his children to fear that they could get him dirty. According to the myth, Zeus managed to save himself and as an adult he rebelled together with his brothers and took the place of his father. Ancient sources describe it as a Powerful and wise Godbut also very attracted by women, to the point of making frequent adulterers.

Statue of Zeus.



Era / Juno

Wife of Zeus, protector of childbirth and marital life. It was the lady of Olympus and was generally portrayed by majestic and solemn pose. He appeared in many myths in which Zeus’ betrayals took revenge.

Hephaestus / volcano

The blacksmith of the godsprotector of manual work and described as a formidable craftsman, capable of building “high technology” objects. Era lame and uglybut with a stratagem he had managed to be accepted as divinity and to get Aphrodite in marriage, the most beautiful goddess of Olympus.

Athena / Minerva

There goddess of wisdomborn from Zeus’ head. It was generally depicted with helmet and sword, because it is imagined as a warrior figure, capable of fighting with the weapons of knowledge.

Apollo

Son of an adulterous relationship of Zeus with Latona, it was the God of the arts and of the Sun. It was expressed in oracles through its priests, the famous Pizia di Delphi. He also kept the name Apollo in Rome, although sometimes it was indicated with the epithet of Febo. It was described as a god wise and rational.

Artemide / Diana

Sister sister of Apollo, it was the goddess of hunting and the woods. In many myths it was described as a formidable hunter. One of the most important temples of ancient age was dedicated to her, theArteMision of Ephesusconsidered one of the seven wonders of the world of which there are now few ruins remain.

Ares / Mars

God of war and of armieswas generally depicted in military clothes, with sword or spear. He was the son of Zeus and Aphrodite lover.

Aphrodite / Venus

Goddess of beauty And endowed with immeasurable charm, for her they lost their heads both men and divinities. He was born from the foam of the sea at the point where the genitals of Uranus, father of Cronus were thrown (the place was identified by the poet Hesiod with a stretch of the Costa di Cyprus). He was the mother of Eros or CupidGod of love.

The rock of Aphrodite in Cyprus, where the goddess would be born.



Demetra / Ceres

Sister of Zeus, it was the goddess of agriculture and protected the fields and farmers. He was the mother of Persephonea girl kidnapped by Hades, the god of the underworld. Demetra found an agreement with him: every year Persephone would have lived for six months on Earth with his mother and for six months in the underworld with Hades. From this, according to the Greeks, the alternation of the seasons derived.

Poseidone / Neptune

Another brother of Zeus, it was the sea ​​lord. In an era in which the long distance movements took place only by ship, its protection was particularly important. He was generally depicted as a mighty man and armed with a trident.

Ermes / Mercury

God of trade and gods thievesserved as a messenger of the gods. He was generally depicted with winged shoes, which allowed him to fly.

Statue of Ermes.



Hades / Pluto

Brother of Zeus and Poseidone, it was the God of the Oltrethomba and Persephone’s husband.

Dioniso / Bacchus

God of wine and of the unrulynesswas Apollo’s opposite. Misteria rites and cults were dedicated to him, focused on fulfillment. It was often depicted with a screw branch in the hair.