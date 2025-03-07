The meaning of the mimosa: is it really the symbol of the “Women’s Day”?

THE’March 8thstreets and squares tinge the yellow of the decks of mimosa, Plan symbol of the so -called “Women’s Day” – whose correct name is however International Women’s Day – which symbolizes strength, femininity and sensitivity: but, from a botanical point of view, is the plant with yellow stuffed peons really a mimosa? Actually no, because the real mimosa is the Pudic mimosaprecisely of the mimosa genre in scientific nomenclature. The symbolic plant of the International Women’s Day is, however, an acacia and precisely Acacia dealbata. Having said that, it is good to take the opportunity to rectify another common mistake: the acacia from whose flowers the bees produce an excellent honey It is actually one Robinia, whose scientific name is Robinia pseudoacacia. To summarize: Acacia dealbata commonly known as mimosa, Pudic mimosa known as MIMOSA SENSITIVE And Robinia pseudoacacia, known as false acacia, they are quite different from origins and characteristics, however united by the fact of belong all to the same family, that of Fabaceae, or legumes. It is easy to remember this classification given that, as for other legumes like the beans or peas, their fruit is a pod contain more seeds.

Because the mimosa (Dealbata Acacia) It is the symbol of the “Women’s Day”

It is a tree that can even reach 30 meters in height; has so -called leaves bypenate that is, composed of a series of lateral leaves, inserted to the right and left of an axis (rachide) central, as if they were a sort of feather. The decidedly more conspicuous part is represented by inflorescencescomposed of leaders of a globular shape of a Yellow understood and lively and extremely fragrant. Flowering is spring (in February – March).

It is a plant originally from Australia, but it is now widespread a bit all over the world, so much so that it is considered invasive in many locations. In Europe it was introduced to the early 1800s. Resistant to the variability of the land and even the passage of fire, propagates very easily. It is often grown as an ornamental plant or for the production of timber and essential oils.

It has medicinal and medicinal properties, well known to Australian Aborigines who know how to use each part for food purposes, to produce weapons or artifacts and to extract medicinal substances. The flowers are rich in pollen and are also used to produce a yellow natural dye. Precisely for its resistance, for the festive aspect in the spring, as well as for the surprising properties in 1946 was chosen as a flower of the International Women’s Dayfrom the Italian Women Union.

Pudic mimosa (the sensory): the plant with the leaves capable of moving

It is the real mimosa from a botanical point of view, as it belongs to the mimosa genre, which it includes 617 different species. The best known is the Mimosa Pudica, known with the vulgar name of sensitive Because the leaves, if touched or in particular stress conditions, are able to move and bend to close completely on themselves.

Originally from the South and Central America, it was introduced in Africa, India and South East Asia. Prefers environments hot humid And it is located in the form of a shrub or sapling. The leaves, also bipennate, can remember those of the Acacia to the non -experts, but what differentiates them even to a less attentive eye are the globular inflorescences of color rose.

The sensory (Mimosa Pudica).



In South America It was widely used in traditional medicine. In fact it is rich in flavonoids, alkaloids And saponine with antioxidant, anti -inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. However, its use is still controversial because, if on the one hand it seems effective in the treatment of inflammatory diseases and in the healing of wounds, on the other one of its main components, the mimosineis a toxic amino acid, Therefore further searches are needed for correct use of extracts. Furthermore, its use is based only on tradition of use, but There are no clinical studies confirming these activities.

There Robinia pseudoacacia: the plant from which a very sweet honey is produced

Finally, the third plant of the family Fabaceae which, by common denomination and for some morphological characteristics, can create confusion with the other two species between non -experts. It is known as Robinia or False acacialooks like a sapling with thorny branches and white flowers cluster with an intense perfume. Originally from North America, it was introduced in Europe as an ornamental plant in 1601 by Jean Robin, curator of the Botanical Garden of the King of France

Robinia pseudoacacia, known as false acacia.



Today it is widespread throughout Europe, where it has taken on invasive character, considering her rusticity and adaptability that allows her to proliferate even in environments arid And landslide. The flowers have some medicinal properties as well as a abundant nectar production. In fact, acacia allows a production of excellent quality honey, with a high concentration of fructose. Flowers in the peasant tradition are used to prepare desserts and pancakes.