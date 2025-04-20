The meeting between Starmer and Von der Leyen and the new interviews on Ukraine with the USA in London

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Eyes on London – More than on Brussels the spotlight this week will be focused on London. The activities of the European institutions are reduced to a minimum, while in the capital of the United Kingdom there will be both the international summit on European security and the new round of interviews on Ukraine with the United States and European countries.

Energy safety – Thursday 24 and Friday 25 in London International Survey on Energy Safety, organized by the International Energy Agency and the British government. In the role of hosts, the Minister for Energy Safety and Miliband and the Director of the AIE Fatih Birol. We will talk about old and new risks: from gas routes to the supply chains of critical minerals, passing through the growth of clean technologies and the increasingly central role of electricity.

Von der leyen guest of honor – Announced at the last second also the presence of the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who will take advantage of the event to meet Keir Starmer in London on Thursday 24, with the United Kingdom and the EU who are preparing to discuss closest to energy as part of a wider “reset” of Brexit. The energy has become a key goal for greater cooperation between the two sides of the sleeve and then, in a separate summit to be held in May, the two sides should also discuss defense, safety and fishing.

Return to the single market – Energy companies of the United Kingdom and EU claim that the current system is inadequate and want Brussels and London to agree for a closer integration, like the one that was at the time of the single market. Clean energy manufacturers also ask for an alignment between the carbon emissions exchange systems and the tax on carbon dioxide emissions.

Use yes, China no – Among the approximately 60 countries that will also participate in the event, the United States who under Donald Trump have embarked on a clearly different path on energy policy, retreating from the Paris climate agreement. To represent them there will be a high official of the White House, but no government member. On the other hand, I will be absent China, which is both the largest world manufacturer of clean energy technologies and the largest greenhouse gase emitter, and whose absence will be a shot for the United Kingdom, even if it will be welcomed with relief from Washington who with Beijing has started a commercial war on the sound of duties.

Ecologist protests – Despite the emphasis of the summit on clean energy, the event, which will be held at the Lancaster House in London on Thursday, has been criticized by ecological activists, who fear that it is dominated by the interests of fossil fuels. The main oil and gas companies were invited to the conference, as well as large technological and petrostat companies such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates, but few civil society organizations.

Stalling Ukraine negotiations – Last Thursday the Secretary of State USA Marco Rubio participated in Paris in the first interviews on Ukraine between Americans and European Championships, which also took part in high British, German and Ukrainian officials, as well as the special correspondent for Trump, Steve Witkoff. The parallel negotiations with Moscow and Kiev are stalled, and Rubio showed signs of impatience. In London, a new round of interviews is always expected in the next few days, always between the US and Europeans to try to advance in the negotiations to achieve a ceasefire.

The coalition of the willing – Paris and London guide a “coalition of the willing”, made up of about thirty countries, which works on a “reassurance force” for a possible ceased the fire. But a multinational military contingent, hoped for by Kiev, remains a red line for Moscow, but also for the USA who do not want to take part. However, Rubio said that that of the security guarantees by the United States is a problem “that we can solve in an acceptable way for everyone”.

EU Parliament

EU budget – Wednesday 23 the Budget Committee of the European Parliament adopts its vision on the multi-year EU budget post-2027. The MEPs ask for more flexibility to react to crises and a simple, transparent budget, more protected by fraud and which is also used to combat violations of the rule of law, eliminating the funding states of carrying them out (read: Hungary).

Post-illication aid – The same day on the agenda also the vote on European support for 2,397 workers fired in Belgium after the failure of the Van Hool bus manufacturer. The speaker Janusz Lewandowski (PPE, Poland) proposes to activate 8 million euros from the Fund of adaptation to globalization.

Simpler green taxes – The Budget Commission will also be expressed on an opinion by Sandra Gómez López (S&D, Spain) to simplify and strengthen the carbon adaptation mechanism to borders. The text feeds the work of the Environment Commission on the European Commission proposal.

Trafficking of migrants – The same commission should also vote on the balance sheet assessment project on the strengthening of police cooperation in relation to the prevention, identification and investigation of migrant trafficking and the section of human beings and on the strengthening of the support of European to the prevention and fight against these crimes.

Defense industry – Thursday 24 the commissions Security and Defense and Industry vote for their position on the new European Program for the Defense Industry (EDIP) launched by Brussels in early March. The program includes joint purchases of weapons in strategic sectors, aiming to give priority to European production and a common fund of 1.5 billion to support the sector.

Stocks of Gas in EU – Thursday 24 the Industry Commission votes on a proposal to extend the 2022 regulation that imposed gas storage objectives before winter. The new text introduces more flexibility to avoid market distortions and lower prices.

Input and output system system – Wednesday 23, the Civil Liberty Commission votes on a proposal to allow the progressive use of the new entry/exit system to the EU external borders, which records access, outputs and entrance waste of non -EU citizens.

Anti -fascism and liberation – Resistance arrives at the European Parliament on Wednesday 23 April, with the MEP of the Green and Left Alliance who organize the event “The anti -fascism necessary, yesterday as today”, in view of April 25 and the Liberation Festival. During the initiative the investigation of Fanpage.it “Melonian youth” and following a debate with the director Francesco Cancellato, the representative of Anpi Susanna Florio and the journalist Andrea Palladino will be projected. (Info here)