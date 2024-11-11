The Merry Gentlemen, the new Christmas film arrives on Netflix with Chad Michael Murray: plot and when it comes out

For those who already want to immerse themselves in the Christmas atmosphere of the films “under the snow”, Netflix will soon offer its audience “The Merry Gentlemen”, a film by Peter Sullivan starring two of the most beloved actors of cinema and TV, Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray. An immersion in the true magic of Christmas for lovers of romantic films complete with music and dance steps. The director is an expert in the genre, in fact his works include Under the Christmas Sky and The 12 Wishes of Christmas.

The Merry Gentlemen: the plot

Romanticism but also male sensuality are the ingredients of this Christmas comedy. Ashley (Britt Robertson) wants to avoid the closure of the club where her parents performed when they were young so she asks Luke (Chad Michael Murray) for help. The attractive protagonist will set up a dance troupe of only men (himself included) who will dance for a dance show so as to avoid the closure of the theater. In this romantic comedy there will certainly be an attraction between the two protagonists. Furthermore, the atmosphere filled with Christmas lights and decorations, Santa Claus and snowy scenery will win the heart of even the most stubborn Grinch. The show given by the all-male dance troupe will be in “Magic Mike” style for a sexy, fun and romantic film at the same time.

The Merry Gentlemen: the cast and characters

In the cast of “The Merry Gentlemen” the protagonists are two of the faces most loved by the Millennial audience. In fact, Chad Michael Murray shone in a comedy released this year on Netflix, “Mother of the Bride”, but he also starred in other well-known films such as “Freaky Friday” and “A Cinderella Story”. Britt Robertson, born in 1990, was among the actors in many romantic films such as What You Leave Me and The Answer is in the Stars but also in “Tomorrowland”, acting alongside performers of the caliber of George Clooney and Hugh Laurie. Also in the cast are Marla Sokoloff, who wrote this film, and Maxwell Caulfield, the unforgettable face of “Grease 2”, “The Boys Next Door” and “A Christmas Prince”. Also starring: Colt Prattes (“Blanca Snow’s Weird Christmas”, “Dirty Dancing”, “This Close”, “P!nk – Try”) and Hector David Jr. (“The Sand”, “Halloween Nightmare” ” and the “Power Rangers” saga).

The Merry Gentlemen: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Merry Gentlemen” will be available on Netflix starting November 20, 2024 and will also be visible on Sky Glass, Sky Q and Now TV.

The Merry Gentlemen: the trailer