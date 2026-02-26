The metamorphosis of Carlo Conti: very different from Amadeus, but also from what he was





It’s the usual Carlo Conti. But at the same time he is no longer the Carlo Conti he once was. Sanremo 2026 inevitably sparks reflection on the Tuscan host, leading this Festival as if it were any other program, to be opened and closed without shocks.

But Sanremo is the event of events, the show that brings together Italians in front of a common event, the last great collective ritual capable of stopping a country. This would be enough to dedicate to him the care and enthusiasm that, on the contrary, cannot be perceived in Conti’s gaze.

Count the ‘normalizer’

Nobody expected revolutions, nobody hoped for changes of pace. Conti is a ‘normalizer’, someone who does no harm, but who doesn’t even make you dream. You show him the goal and he, somehow, reaches it. In short, a ‘6’ leader on his report card.

If you have to get out of the quicksand, you know that with Carlo you will save your feathers and be able to breathe again. If you come out of a five-year period of triumphs and standing ovations, you know that you won’t get booed, but without expecting further celebrations. Two scenarios that Conti encountered in his many cycles at Ariston, which took place ten years apart.

In 2015 we emerged from the flop of Fabio Fazio’s edition and Conti, like the best Claudio Ranieri, was able to reverse course, repositioning the Festival on the right path. In 2025, however, we were coming off the Amadeus hangover, which was difficult to shake off after five years of revelry.

The first Conti was different

The first Conti dared in some way. He chose Arisa and Emma Marrone as traveling companions, he sensed the symbolic power of the reunion of Albano and Romina Power (which became the iconic scene of “Quo Vado”), he knew how to valorise Virginia Raffaele, he welcomed Conchita Wurst and Elton John skillfully riding the inevitable political controversies, he joked with Robbie Williams, who ‘treacherously’ kissed Maria De Filippi at his invitation.

Episodes that described the enthusiasm and desire to give back to the public an event that was also a show, which also gave a side dish to the musical competition.

The coldness of Conti -bis

Nothing comparable to Conti-bis, who returned to the scene of the crime with an evident coldness and feeling of concern soon transmitted to the spectators.

Punctuality and respect for the schedule quickly became a limit. From a characteristic that pleasantly characterized his style, it has moved on to an almost chronic exasperation. Conti therefore gave up the party, concentrating exclusively on performing the songs in the competition. Out one, in the other. And if there’s no time I won’t even give you the flowers. If anything we’ll make up for it tomorrow.

Here then comes the comparison with Amadeus again. How to go from day to night. Two opposite approaches.

Amadeus enveloped you, his Sanremo enthusiasm consequently becoming that of the spectators. His excitement, his desire to communicate his message to us and his desire to keep you with him until late at night were clear signs of someone hoping to involve you in the party. Conti lets you know he’s in a hurry, he runs, he explicitly confesses to you that he wants to go to bed early.

Amadeus is the friend who invites you to dinner, makes you eat anything and at 2 am asks you if you still want to eat, while you are exhausted and would like to go to bed. Conti, on the other hand, invites you and almost immediately puts on his slippers, leaving you to understand that at a certain time you will have to leave.

This Sanremo is, in fact, a straight line without peaks. There is no moment that aspires to end up in display cases, there is no scene that aspires to become an eternal meme. And it is probably also the perfect current photography of Conti, who did not propose scores that were too different even to “Tale e Quale” and “Ne Vedero delle Belle”.

From the 76th Sanremo Festival we will only have a virtual satiety in our minds. The overdose of co-hosts, in fact, is nothing more than a ploy to make up time and fill in the passages from one song to another. Like a train that took you to the sun and doesn’t even stop to take a piss.