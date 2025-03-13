The Moon eclipse of March 14 in Italy will not be total, but partial: what time, where and how to observe it

Credits: NASA/Brad Riza.



Arm yourself with coffee and binoculars because the March 14thjust before dawn, the first of two will be visible Lunar eclipse which will take place in 2025. From Italy the phenomenon will not be total – as we read around – but partialwith one Variable percentage of coverage of the lunar disc obscured by the Earth’s shadow that goes from11% of Naples at 51% of Turin. The maximum of the eclipse is expected between 6:17 and the 6:45 Depending on the position on the peninsula, a few minutes before the sunset of the moon on the West horizon. The totality phase will instead be visible only to the observers of the American continent, who will see our satellite completely immersed in the shadow cone of the earth. The partial eclipse will be preceded by that penumbral which, at the coordinates of Rome, will begin around 4:57 in the morning then turn into partial eclipse at 6:09.

Since the maximum of the eclipse from Italy takes place in conjunction with the sunset of the moon, in order to observe the event we recommend that you go to a place having theWest horizon completely clear. Although the event is visible to the naked eyesince a somewhat small percentage of the disc is in the shade, we recommend that you have a binoculars to better observe the event. Since the moon will be entirely immersed in the penumbra of the earth, it will acquire a characteristic reddish color due to the passage of sunlight through the terrestrial atmosphere. There subsequent lunar eclipse instead the September 7, 2025this time resulting total also from Italy.

What is a partial moon eclipse

The Luna eclipse They take place when the earth comes to franking the sun and the moon. The presence of our planet blocks part of the sun’s rays, creating a shadow on the selenic surface. The lunar eclipses occur only when the moon is located in the full moon phase due to the geometry of the sun-luna system. However, the lunar eclipses do not take place every month, although the moon is full every month, since the floor in which lies theorbit of the moon is slightly inclined (about 5 °) compared to the Earth’s orbit plan.

Representation not on a scale of the relative position only – drama – long during a partial eclipse. The orange rays represent the sun radiation that is completely blocked by the earth, generating the shadow, the yellow ones are instead the rays that partially manage to pass, thus generating the dim. Credit: Luca Tortorelli



The Lunar eclipse (but even the solar ones) can be totalthat is, when the entire celestial body is in the shadow cone projected by the earth, or partialthat is, when only a part of the celestial body is covered by the earthly shadow. The event of March 14th It will be one partial eclipseso only part of the lunar disc will be in the shade, the 22.3% To be precise.

What time to observe the partial moon eclipse

The lunar eclipse of the March 14, 2025 will begin to 4:57 in the morning practically at every point of the peninsula, when the moon, a 15-20 ° on the West-Southwest horizonit will enter the generated penumbra of the earth. This is the so -called phase of Eclipse of penumbraless spectacular and clearly visible only 20-30 minutes after 4:57 when the moon takes on a characteristic reddish color due to the passage of sunlight reflected on the lunar surface through the terrestrial atmosphere. The partial eclipse real will only begin to 6:09 (at each point of Italy) with the entrance of the moon into the shadow cone projected by the earth. The beginning of the partial eclipse occurs when the moon is located a A few degrees of height on the West horizon: 6.1 ° in Turin, 5.1 ° in Milan, 2.8 ° in Rome and 1.5 ° in Naples.

What we will see from Italy during the partial lunar eclipse of 14 March at 6:25, a few minutes before the sunset of the moon. Credit: Stellarium



The maximum partial eclipse, Instead, it varies enormously depending on the position on the Italian peninsula, however always taking place a handful of minutes before the sunset of the moon. To the coordinates of Turinthe best will be at 6:46when the lunar disc is obscured by the Earth’s shadow for the 51% of its entirety. TO Milanon the other hand, the maximum will fall to 6:39 with a coverage of the 42.9%. Descending south, the maximum a Rome will be at 6:25 with a cover of the lunar disc of the 22.3%followed by Naples to 6:17 with a coverage of the11.5% And Palermo to 6:19 with a coverage of the 14%. The event closes with the sunset of the moon a few minutes after maximum partial eclipse.

How and where to see Moon’s partial eclipse in Italy

The partial eclipse of the moon can be observed with the naked eye from practically every point of Italy. Since the maximum takes place almost in conjunction with the sunset of the moon on the horizon, in order to observe the event it is necessary to have a West horizon completely clear. Although visible to the naked eye, we advise you to have a binocularsespecially in the areas of Italy where the coverage of the lunar disc is low. In these areas, unless you have an excellent view, it will be difficult to identify the small scythe of the moon obscured by the earthly shadow in the naked eye in East border of our satellite, while the use of binoculars makes everything much easier and enjoyable.

Those who could not attend the show in person will still be able to observe the eclipse in live streaming on the project website Virtual Telescope.