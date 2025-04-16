The most anticipated Netflix series in June 2025

There is still a little bit at the arrival of June 2025 but we always like to play in advance and we have decided to throw the eye to what awaits us from Netflix in the first month of summer. What will be the new Netflix stories ready to passionate about June 2025? What should we expect from this new month of the year in terms of TV series? We already anticipate that next month the Netflix news will be many but above all there will be some of the most anticipated returns ever. But let’s enter detail.

Ginny and Georgia returns with the third season (June 5)

He returns to June 2024, with his third chapter, one of the most loved Netflix series of recent years, Ginny and Georgia, the series inspired by a mother for friend and tells the story of the relationship between a young and exuberant mother, but also full of mysteries, and her teenage daughter. All with a plot full of intrigues, dark sides and twists. What will happen in the third season?

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining the fairytale ending and pointing the spotlight on the Miller as never before. Ginny and Georgia have always been against the world, but the world has never attacked them in this way. Now Ginny must understand which side to be when the situation becomes critical and whether to really face the world together with her friend.

The spy comedy with Arnold Schwarzenegger Fubar is back (12 June)

Another great return of June 2025 is Fubar, the Spy Comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a CIA agent close to retirement which, after what was to be his last mission, finds herself involved in a new one together with her daughter. But the consequences of this choice will arise on his family and the relationship with his wife, unaware of everything.

The Squid Game ending arrives with the third season (June 27)

In the third and last season of Squid Game, who returns right at the end of June 2025, we find Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) after he lost his best friend in the game and was led to complete despair from the front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), who hid his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-Hun does not give up in his goal of ending the games, while the front man continues with his next move and the choices of the surviving players cause serious consequences to each round. The world looks forward to seeing the incredible ending written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who promised to bring history to his well-deserved conclusion. Will there be a glimmer of hope for humanity against the background of the most cruel reality? Fans around the world are counting the days before receiving the final response.

