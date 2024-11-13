The most anticipated Netflix series of December 2024

The beginning of December 2024 is still a little bit away but we like to move ahead and already keep an eye on next month’s Netflix releases. What will be the stories that will accompany us on television evenings during the Christmas period? What should we expect from this December 2024 in terms of TV series? We can already tell you that next month there will be many new features and some of the most anticipated series of the year will be released. But let’s find out which ones.

The second season of Squid Game (December 26)

The most anticipated series of all is undoubtedly Squid Game which returns, after three years, with its second season. Three years after winning the Squid Game, Player 456 gives up on going to the United States and returns with a new purpose in mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another deadly challenge with new contestants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys by becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, is once again at the helm of the series as director, writer and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo resume their roles from the first season but there will be many new features.

Virgin River Season 6 (December 19)

And how can we not mention one of the longest-running and public-loved Netflix series: Virgin River which returns to Netflix with its sixth season in December 2024.

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, this sixth season promises new surprises and twists, increasingly intense love triangles, pleasant marital dramas and secrets that have emerged from Mel’s father’s past that will take us back to the magic and mysticism of Virgin River in the 1970s.

The serial adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude (11 December)

An absolute novelty this December is the serial adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude”.

After marrying against their parents’ wishes, cousins ​​José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Their journey in the company of friends and adventurers culminates with the foundation of a utopian town on the banks of a river with a bed of prehistoric stones which they will christen Macondo. The future of this mythical place will be marked by several generations of the Buendía lineage, tormented by madness, by impossible loves, by a bloody and absurd war and by the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to a hundred years of solitude .

Published in 1967, One hundred years of solitude is one of the emblematic works of Gabriel García Márquez, Nobel Prize winner for literature in 1982. Considered a masterpiece of Spanish-American and universal literature, the novel achieved enormous popular consensus, sold over 50 million copies and was translated into more than 40 languages.

The new Spanish crime: Seville 1992 (13 December)

If you love crime series, you should know that “Seville 1992” will be released in December 2024, a series that revolves around mysterious murders in which the same dynamic is always repeated: all the victims are burned and next to the bodies appears a puppet of Curro, the iconic mascot of Expo ’92 in Seville.

After her husband’s death in a suspicious explosion, Amparo (Marian Alvárez) begins looking for answers with the help of Richi (Fernando Valdivielso), an alcoholic ex-cop who works as a security guard. The murders all follow the same pattern: next to the burnt corpses of the victims there is a puppet of Curro, the iconic mascot of Expo ’92 in Seville.

No Good Deed, the comedy drama with Lisa Kudrow (December 12)

And finally, there’s “No Good Dead,” a new Netflix dramedy from Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Liz Feldman (Dead to Me). The protagonist is Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe from Friends, and the story is about the ups and downs of the search for a safe and happy home and the limits to which we are willing to go to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

When they decide to leave their empty nest to start a new life, Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) put their stunning 1920s Spanish colonial-style mansion, located in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods, up for sale , sparking a real estate frenzy. Many families try to purchase what they believe to be their dream home, convinced that it will solve all their various problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the dream house can become a real nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that lie within their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to understand that the only way to escape the past is to face it.

