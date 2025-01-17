The most anticipated Netflix series of February 2025

We are halfway through the first month of 2025 and since we always like to plan ahead, we have decided to already take a look at what awaits us next month on Netflix. What will be the new Netflix stories ready to thrill us in February 2025? What should we expect from this second month of the year in terms of TV series? We can already tell you that next month there will be a lot of Netflix news and in addition to the new releases there will also be some highly anticipated returns. But let’s go into more detail to find out which series will debut on Netflix in February 2025.

The Apple Cider Vinegar series on the dark sides of the world of wellness (February 6)

A drama series set in the early days of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two seriously ill young women determined to heal by following a path of health and wellness that they share with several followers around the world. It would all be incredibly motivating… if only it were true.

This is an “almost true” story, based on a lie, that chronicles the rise and fall of a wellness empire: the culture that founded it and the people who destroyed it.

The Polish crime series: Åremorden – The Murders of Åre (6 February)

A Polish crime thriller that tells the story of police officer Hanna Ahlander who, after being suspended from her job in Stockholm and being dumped by her partner, moves to her sister’s holiday home in Åre. When a young woman disappears on the freezing night of Santa Lucia, Hanna can’t help but start investigating the case. With a difficult family situation and an understaffed police station, local police officer Daniel Lindskog reluctantly accepts Hanna’s help. But the real question is: can they trust each other?

The fourth season of the Spanish series Valeria (February 14)

The Spanish romantic comedy that also won over the Italian public is back: Valeria. Thirties bring new challenges to the four best friends, who find it increasingly difficult to see each other. Yet their strong bond is the only thing that keeps them from losing their bearings. In the final season, Valeria (Diana Gómez) must make a crucial decision for her professional as well as romantic life, choosing between Víctor (Maxi Iglesias) and Bruno (Federico Aguado); Carmen (Paula Malia) faces motherhood alongside Borja (Juanlu González), with all the changes that the birth of a child entails; Nerea (Teresa Riott) seeks a balance between her freelance work and stability with Georgina (Mima Riera), and in the meantime, Lola (Silma López) tries to overcome a new existential crisis: what changes at thirty, especially when his partner, Rai (José Pastor), is experiencing a very different phase of life.

Story of my family, the new Italian series with Massimiliano Caiazzo (19 February)

A new Italian series debuts in February on Netflix starring Massimiliano Caiazzo (Mare Fuori), Eduardo Scarpetta (La legge di Lidia Poet), Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorra, the series), Antonio Gargiulo (La Squadra 7 e 8) and Vanessa Scalera (Imma Tatarani).

The story is that of Fausto and his last day. A story made of joy, passion, love for children, and a brazen lack of fear of the future. But this is also the story of an absolute love and its dramatic and decisive breaking point.

It is above all the story of an unlikely family, of a ramshackle and much-loved clan on which Fausto imposes unexpected responsibilities. A story of joys and falls, of laughter, of people capable of making macroscopic errors and small heroic gestures. In which everyone, without exception, giving their worst, will try to do their best.

Story of my family: plot, cast, trailer

Zero Day, the thriller series with Robert De Niro (February 20)

And a new thriller series arrives with none other than Robert De Niro among the protagonists. It is called Zero Day and aims to reflect on a question that is on everyone’s mind: how to find the truth in a world in crisis and seemingly torn apart by forces beyond our control? And in an age full of conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how much of these forces are the result of our own actions, or perhaps even our imaginations?

Zero Day: plot, cast, trailer

