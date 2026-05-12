The most anticipated Netflix series of June 2026

Lovers of TV series, get ready for a June of nice surprises but, above all, great returns. What will we see on the streaming platform in June 2026? There is the return of one of the most beloved fantasy series of all time: “Avatar – The Legend of Aang” but also the new thriller series inspired by a novel by Harlan Coben.

But let’s discover all the best on Netflix in June 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The drama series “The Witness” (June 4)

Among the most anticipated series on Netflix in June 2026 we point out a new dramatic title: The Witness. Rtells the story of Alex and André Hanscombe and their struggle to face the devastating consequences of an unprecedented act of violence. Having become a single father overnight after the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992, André puts aside his own pain and makes his son Alex, the only witness to the attack on his mother, the center of his life. In an attempt to escape the fury of the unscrupulous media and the frenetic work of police investigators, André ends up only caring about his son’s well-being. Discover how a father and son, broken by an unimaginable tragedy, gradually managed to emerge from the darkness.

The new South Korean series “True Lessons” (June 5)

Get ready for a new South Korean title that could cause discussion: “Real Lessons”. It’s a cathartic story centered on the Education Bureau, an institution founded with the ambitious purpose of teaching real lessons to students, teachers and parents who dare to cross the line. Operating even beyond the limits imposed by law, this team stops at nothing to restore order within the school.

Flop or surprise? We’ll find out soon but great things are always expected from South Korean series.

The best South Korean series on Netflix

The new thriller series based on a book by Harlan Coben, “Wherever You Are” (June 18)

If you are a lover of thriller series and Harlan Coben books, here comes the perfect title for you: “Wherever You Are”. It tells the story of an innocent father (played by Avatar star Sam Worthington) who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his son, receives proof that his son may still be alive and must escape prison to discover the truth.

The cast also includes Milo Ventimiglia, Jess from Gilmore Girls.

The 5 best thriller series on Netflix

The great return of Avatar: The Legend of Aang with the second season (June 25)

But, of all, the most anticipated title of June 2026 is undoubtedly the second season of “Avatar – The Legend of Aang” which returns to Netflix after the success of the first season released in 2024.

The series follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to control the four elements (water, earth, fire and air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. In the second season, after a bittersweet victory that saves the Northern Water Tribe from an invasion by the Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka embark on a mission together to convince the elusive Earth King to lend them aid in their battle against the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

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