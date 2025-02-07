The most anticipated Netflix series of March 2025

We are only in early February but we always like to move in advance and throw our eye what awaits us from the world of TV series next month. What will come out on Netflix in March 2025? What are the unmissable series and films not to be missed? Here is a list of all the best that Netflix will give us in March. Already began to mark the dates.

The Gattopardo (March 5)

Based on one of the greatest Italian novels of all time, the Leopard is an epic, surprising and sensual story, set in Sicily during the motions of 1860. At the heart of the series we find Don Fabrizio Corbera, the unforgettable prince of Salina, who He leads a life imbued with beauty and privilege. But the Sicilian aristocracy feels threatened by Italian unification, and Fabrizio realizes that the future of his family and his family is in danger. In order not to succumb, Fabrizio will be forced to tighten new alliances, even if this means going against his principles, until he was faced with a choice that seems impossible. Don Fabrizio will have the power to organize a wedding that would save the future of his family, the one between the rich and beautiful Angelica and his nephew Tancredi but, doing it, would break the heart of his beloved daughter Concetta.

The series explores with today’s gaze themes that have been handed down for centuries and are universal: power, love and cost of progress. In the cast Kim Rossi Stuart, Benedetta Porcaroli, Deva Cassel and many others.

The Gattopardo: plot, cast, trailer

The Residence (March 20)

From the most loved showrunner of the small screen, Shonda Rhymes arrives on Netflix a new crime series ready to become your new obsession: The Residence. 132 rooms, 157 suspicions, a corpse, an extremely eccentric detective and a disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a bizarre yellow set in the upper floors, in the low ones and in the corridors of the White House, between the eclectic staff of the most famous residence in the world.

The Residence: plot, trailer, cast

New scene 2 (March 31)

Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain will return, more demanding than ever, to play the role of judges in the rap show that will go in search of the protagonists of the new Italian scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros. It will be made up of 8 episodes, divided into 3 parts.

During the first 4, available from 31 March, the three judges will hunt for the best emerging talents not only in large urban centers, but in different corners of Italy, exploring the interesting realities of our provinces: from Turin to Genoa, from Puglia off the Ionian Sea to embrace the whole of Southern Italy, up to the national territory with London.

The young rappers who will exceed the phases of Audition and Cypher will be testing in episodes 5-7 (from April 7) with increasingly difficult challenges, alongside some of the strongest names of the current Italian scene: freestyle battle, Videoclip and featuring will be the tests that will allow only three artists to access the final, which will be available from April 14th.

New scene 2: how it works, the judges, the cast