What are the most anticipated Netflix series of May 2026? Even though we are still at the beginning of April, the time has come to look a little further ahead to find out what we can expect from the streaming platform next month.

Password: great returns. In fact, Zerocalcare returns with its new animated series, Pedro Alonso in the role of Berlin but not only.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Two Coins (27 May)

The new Zerocalcare animated series arrives on Netflix this May. E peSi is titled “Due Spicci” and brings back to the screen the iconic characters born from the mind of cartoonist Michele Rech.

Zero and Cinghiale run a small place, but economic problems, misunderstandings and personal lives that become more complicated than necessary put them both under pressure. The return of a figure from Zero’s past and unexpected responsibilities precipitate an already fragile situation, forcing everyone to face difficult choices.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (15 May)

May is the month of the great return of Berlin on Netflix, the spin-off series of the phenomenon “La Casa de Papel”. The second season is entitled “Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine” and sees Berlin and Damián reunite the gang in Seville to pull off a brilliant coup: pretending to steal the Lady with an Ermine. But it is a setup, since the real objective is a duke and his wife, a couple who think they can blackmail Berlin, unaware that they will thus end up reawakening his darker side and his thirst for revenge.

Berlin 2: plot, cast, trailer

The Chestnut Man 2 (May 7)

Remember the Danish thriller The Chestnut Man? It was released on Netflix in 2021 and now it is about to return with its second chapter. The plot? A forty-one year old woman disappears. When the police analyze her digital tracks, they discover that she has been stalked for months. The yet-to-be-identified culprit unintentionally played hide-and-seek with her, surveilling her and sending her not only pictures and videos, but also a seemingly innocent nursery rhyme-like song. When the woman is found murdered, it becomes clear that this case may be linked to the similar unsolved murder of a seventeen-year-old student found dead two years earlier.

But what is the connection between the two victims? And when will the culprit start “playing” hide and seek again?

Why you should recover the chestnut man

The Boroughs – Timeless Rebels (May 21)

A science fiction horror drama series. In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter pushes him to join a group of outcasts. These unlikely heroes discover a dark secret that proves their “golden years” are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone could imagine.

The best science fiction series on Netflix

