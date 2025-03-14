The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of April 2025

If you are curious to know what will be released in April 2025 on Prime Videos, get ready for a preview of the news coming out of the next month decidedly full -bodied. It starts with the Horror The Bondsman series, starring Kevin Bacon; Continue with the Soul Mobile Suit series Gundam Gquuuuux, and then the expected film thriller G20 film arrives. Then it will be the turn of another animated series, the satirical #1 Happy Family USA, and finally comes the new series of Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Étoile. Start marking the appointments not to be missed!

The Bondsman (US TV series Horror Gender) – Release date 3 April

The HUB Halloran (Kevin Bacon) cutting hunter is resurrected by the devil, in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While chasing demons with the help and hindrance of his family, Hub will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music.

Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuuux (TV series Anime Japan GENCASCIENCE genre) – Release date 8 April

Love Yuzuriha, a high school student who lives a peaceful life in a spatial colony that floats in space, meets Nyaan, a girl who was refuge of war, and is involved in the illegal competition of duels of mobile suit “Battle clan”. Using the “Machu” input name, love a Gquuuuuux pilot and launches in fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified “Gundam” Mobile Suit, chased by both the spacecraft and the police, and her pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears to her in front. And the world is about to enter a new era.

G20 (Use Film Action -Thriller genre) – Release date 10 April

When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by the Oscar -winning actress Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.

The trailer and advances of G20

#1 Happy Family USA (Animated TV series USA satirical genre) – Release date 17 April

From the creator Ramy Youssef arrives #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series for adults who features the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspicious of the “Amreeka” post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.

Étoile (US -Frantia TV series) – Release date 24 April

Set in New York and Paris, the eight episodes series Étoile follows the dancers and the artistic staff of two world -renowned dance companies, which with an ambitious bet will exchange the most talented students, in order to save their historic institutions.

Étoile, the new series of Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls arrives on Prime Video on the Prime Video