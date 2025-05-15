The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of June 2025

Start taking note of the news released in June on first video, because there will be the classic embarrassment of the choice to accompany us towards the beginning of the summer.

Among the titles coming next month there are two Italian comic series: the new animated series The Baracchino, with a parterre de Roi of the Italian comedy, and the second season of small fish of The Jackal.

Not only that: in the weeks of June the comedy film Action Deep Cover will also be released on Prime, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, the Young Adult series The summer of the lost secrets and the Action Countdown series. The appointments on the agenda is to be marked …

The Baracchino (animated series Exclusive Comedy Gender) – Exit date 3 June

The Baracchino, a former temple of comedy and Mecca of every aspiring comedian, is now in ruins. Maurizio (Lillo Petrolo), the tired and disillusioned owner, is ready to close, but Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) an aspiring idealist art-director, does not surrender. With a bold vision, he organizes an Open MIC evening to relaunch the restaurant, recruiting a group of extravagant and unlikely comedians: Luca Ravenna), a tabagist pigeon pigeon with caustic humor, Leonardo da Vinci (Edoardo Ferrario), the genius Boomer, John Lumano (Daniele Tinti), an absolutely normal human, Marco Rapone) the sad reaper in person, Noemi. Ciambell (Michela Giraud), a sweet with bitter glaze, and Tricerita (Yoko Yamada), a punk triceatopp with eco-anxiety. Together with them, and with the help of Gerri all the handyman (Salvo Di Paola), of the former comedian Sernione Larry Tucano (Pietro Sermonti) and Donato (Frank Matano), a donut with a void inside, Claudia launches into the impossible company to bring the shack back to the days of glory.

Deep Cover – undercover actors (film Original Comedy Gender) – release date 12 June

Deep Cover – undercover actors is an action comedy in which Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, improvisation teacher, wonders if he has lost his chance to be successful. When an undercover policeman (Sean Bean) offers her the role of life, recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate the London gangs playing dangerous criminals.

Small Pisces Season 2 (TV series Exlusive Comedy Gender) – Exit date 13 June

The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown. Greta (Martina Tinnirello) pushes the company – a small (and ramshackle) advertising agency that continues to grow – towards challenges on a national scale with the complicity of the producer Fabio. Aurora overcomes a farewell and focuses on her career, Fr and Ciro face their trauma by learning more and more to accept themselves. The second season of small fish immerses itself in the story of the multiple ways of accepting a different life from the models of perfection with which the millennials have grown.

The summer of the lost secrets (Original series of genre Young adult drama) – release date 18 June

The summer of the lost secrets follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and its restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

Countdown (TV series Original Gender Action) – Exit date 25 June

When an agent of the United States internal security department is assassinated in broad daylight, the detective of the Los Angeles Mark Meachum police, played by Jensen Ackles, is recruited within a secret task force, consisting of undercover agents of all the police, to investigate the case. But the hunt for the murderer will soon bring to light a much more left conspiracy than you could imagine, giving way to a race against time to save a city of millions of people.