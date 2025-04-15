The most anticipated TV series and first video movies of May 2025

Are you already impatient to find out what will come out in May on first videos? Here we are ready to satisfy your curiosity with this article in which we report the main news coming soon on Amazon’s streaming platform. We immediately start with the film another small favor, while in the following weeks two TV series arrive with young protagonists, namely the brilliant overcominging and the dramatic motorheads. Towards the end of the month the legendary Clarkson’s Farm returns, and then there is still the wrong sisters miniseries: start taking notes!

Another small favor (film genre thriller comedy) – release date 1 May

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) will find themselves in Italy, in the splendid island of Capri, for Emily’s extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders and betrayals for a wedding that will have more surprising and breathtaking turns than those that dot the road that from Marina Grande leads to the Piazzetta di Capri.

OVERCOMPLIGTING (comedy TV series) – Exit date May 15th

Overcompensaing is a choral comedy set to college that tells the wild and chaotic journey of Benny, a former football player and king of the year -end dance, unsigned gay, while he quickly squeezes friendship with Carmen, a high school of the high school determined to integrate at all costs. Guided by Benny’s older sister and her boyfriend legend of the campus, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible encounters, flavored vodka and false identity documents. Deeply fun and personal, the series explores to what extent we all compensate excessively on the path towards the discovery of who we really are.

Motorheads (dramatic TV series) – Exit date 20 May

Motorheads talks about the first love, the first disappointment of love and when you turn the key to your first car. Set in a city a flourishing time of Rust Belt, now in search of a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline history of a group of outsiders who hold an unlikely friendship thanks to the common passion for illegal races, while they juggle among the hierarchies and the rules of high school.

Clarkson Fattoria Season 4 (show Original) – Exit date 23 May

Episode release calendar: episodes 1-4 on 23/5, bet 5-6 on 30/5, episodes 7-8 on 6/6.

Add to Jeremy and his team while dealing with new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at the Diddly Squat Farm. After finishing the third season with the Diddly Squat band that toasts a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find out that life on the farm has changed. Kaleb is on the national tour, Lisa is working on a new line of products and Jeremy has remained to manage the farm alone. In the absence of Kaleb, Jeremy has to keep Diddly on the right road and an idea comes: open a pub.

Wrong sisters (Thriller TV miniseries) – release date 29 May

Wrong sisters is an electrifying thriller miniseries in 8 episodes that tells of all those horrible things capable of removing two sisters and, in the end, of bringing them closer. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high -profile media executive, lives a dream life with a fascinating lawyer Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan), while the separate sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggle to get to the end of the month and remain clean. When Adam is brutally assassinated, the suspicions about the alleged killer deeply shake the family, bringing together the two sisters, who try to unravel a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

