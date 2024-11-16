The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of December 2024

While waiting for news on the release of Christmas films, judging by the new releases arriving, December on Prime Video promises to be full of crime, video games and love.

In fact, we start with the highly anticipated (also by us) second season of the Italian TV series The Bad Guy, with Luigi Lo Cascio who, from a framed magistrate, reinvents himself as a mafia fugitive.

On December 6th arrives The Sticky, an American TV series inspired by the largest theft in Canadian history, with a loot made of… maple syrup.

On December 10th it’s Secret Level, an animated and anthology TV series inspired by some of the most loved video games (below you can find the list). Finally, after Christmas on December 27th the film Is It Your Fault? arrives, a sequel to the romantic Spanish film It’s My Fault. Take note and start keeping yourself free!

The Bad Guy 2 (Original TV series) – release date 5 December

The first season of The Bad Guy, acclaimed by audiences and critics, told the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro (Lo Cascio), an upright Sicilian public prosecutor who, after being convicted of mafia charges, decides to carry out a Machiavellian revenge plan , becoming the “bad guy” he was wrongly accused of being. The second season focuses on the war for Suro’s unobtainable archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and state bigwigs. Everyone would like it: Nino, Luvi, Major Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to take possession of it.

The trailer for The Bad Guy 2

The Sticky (Original TV series) – release date 6 December

The series is inspired by a real-life theft in 2012 that made international headlines with more than $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves.

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale), a tenacious, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who, when the authorities threaten to take away everything she loves, decides to give herself up. to crime. He teams up with a hot-tempered Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a kindly French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to pull off a multimillion-dollar theft of Quebec’s maple syrup reserves. Oscar and Emmy winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as a guest star in the series, in addition to serving as executive producer.

The Sticky trailer

The true story on which The Sticky is based

Secret Level (Original animated TV series) – release date 10 December

Secret Level is a new adult animated anthology series featuring original stories set in the universes of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and players. Among the games represented, as seen in the trailer, are War Hammer, Unreal Tournament, New World: Aeternum, Dungeons & Dragons, The Outer Worlds 2, Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, Armored Core, Mega Man, Exodus, Spelunky , Crossfire, Concord, Sifu.

The Secret Level trailer

Is it your fault? (Original film) – release date December 27th

The love between Noah and Nick seems to be unbreakable, despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. But Nick’s job and Noah’s start at college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of an ex-girlfriend seeking revenge and the unclear intentions of Nick’s mother will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people go out of their way to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

The trailer for It’s Your Fault?