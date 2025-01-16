The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of February 2025

The new year is in full swing, and as we approach February, here are the TV series and films coming out next month on Prime Video. We start with the new comedy series Clean State and the third season of the animated series Invincible, then comes the new London chapter of the It’s My Fault saga, but pay attention above all to February 20th, when the highly anticipated third season of Reacher will be released. Start taking notes!

Clean State (comedy TV series) – release date 6 February

Clean Slate is the new comedy series from legendary producer Norman Lear (the creator of The Jeffersons). The series features Harry Slate (George Wallace), the gruff old-fashioned owner of a car wash in Alabama, who will have to revise his beliefs when his son returns home to the city of Mobile as a proud trans woman named Desiree ( Laverne Cox, known for Orange is the new black).

Desiree does her best to recover the difficult relationship with her father, manage their coexistence and deal with points of view that are very different from hers. The two will find themselves retracing, in a hilarious way, all the stages of coming-of-age that they missed the first time.

Meanwhile, Mack (Jay Wilkison), Harry’s employee and right-hand man at the car wash, falls in love with Desiree. Furthermore, Desiree’s return will bring havoc to the local church and put a strain on her relationship with Louis (DK Uzoukwu), her one-time best friend, now director of the church choir.

Meanwhile, Ella (Telma Hopkins), Louis’ mother, and Harry begin a relationship that becomes increasingly intense. Despite some hesitation, Desiree ultimately encourages Louis to live by his beliefs. Meanwhile, arguments continue between Harry and Miguel (Philip Garcia), Harry’s neighbor and nemesis, but the two will end up developing an unexpected bond. Desiree, meanwhile, grows ever closer to Opal (Norah Murphy), Mack’s young and enterprising daughter, who dreams of one day venturing out of Alabama like Desiree herself has done in the past. The latter, initially convinced that her return home would only be temporary, will plant new roots, discovering that, after all, there could be room for her in Mobile too.

Invincible season 3 (animated series) – release date February 6

Based on the award-winning comic series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible tells the story of 17-year-old Mark Grayson who inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to understand that the task is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes when Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, to discover how far he will go to protect the people he loves.

The trailer and previews of Invincible 3

It’s My Fault London (sentimental film) – release date 13 February

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very rich William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon her arrival, eighteen-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick and an immediate attraction is born between the two. Noah spends the summer adjusting to his new life, making new friends in Nick’s various social circles, and trying to navigate a complicated relationship as the two struggle to keep their attraction to each other at bay. Furthermore, Noah’s father, unbeknownst to the girl, has been released from prison and begins to follow her every move. Noah will then be forced to face her devastating past and fall in love for the first time.

Reacher season 3 (action TV series) – release date 20 February

Based on the novel Persuader by Lee Child, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher plunges into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise while trying to save an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrets and violence and faces some unresolved business from his past.

The trailer and previews of Reacher 3