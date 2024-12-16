The most anticipated TV series and Prime Video films of January 2025

Laughter, tears and chills will be the strong elements of the new Amazon Prime Video releases in January 2025, as can be seen from the preview of the new releases arriving in the first month of the year.

In fact, it begins with the comedy show Red Carpet – VIPs on the carpet but also with the crime drama On Call; we continue with the exciting true story of Unstoppable and then we smile again with One Wedding Too Many, but also watch out for the return of the thriller TV series The Rig for the second season. Start taking notes!

Red Carpet – VIP at the Carpet (show) – release date 9 January

In this new Original show, three teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

Between physical obstacles, unexpected events and funny hecklers that will hinder their path, the contestant who sets foot off the red carpet even for just a moment will lose one of his bodyguards. The team that is first to escort its star to the final destination without a hitch will win.

The cast and previews of Red Carpet

On Call (TV series) – release date January 9th

On Call is a high-voltage crime drama that follows a duo of a rookie officer and a veteran patrolling Long Beach, California. Filmed with a mix of hand-held cameras, bodycams and dash-cams to create an even more realistic effect, this innovative series explores the moral implications of protecting and serving a community.

Unstoppable (film) – release date January 16th

Unstoppable is the true and emotional story of Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome, who trained for months and worked closely with Anthony to acquire the physicality and determination necessary for the role), born with one leg, the whose indomitable spirit and unshakable determination led him to challenge difficulties and chase his dreams. With the unconditional love and support of his mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez), along with the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony faces adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team. But he will have to give his all, physically and mentally, to reach the ultimate goal: becoming an NCAA champion.

The trailer and things to know about Unstoppable

One Wedding Too Many – You’re cordially invited (film) – 30 January

When the same location is accidentally booked for two different weddings on the same day, the two groups of guests find themselves having to defend their family’s special moment by making the most of the unexpectedly limited spaces. In a hilarious struggle of resolve and determination, the father of one bride (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) will go head-to-head in a chaotic head-to-head and will stop at nothing to ensure their loved ones an unforgettable ceremony.

The trailer and previews of One Wedding Too Many

The Rig 2 (TV series) – date to be defined in January

The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo were airlifted to a secret new offshore facility called Stac, nestled in the stunning and dangerous landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical consequences of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and confront unpredictable conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean. The second season will continue to investigate themes of global scope, intertwining the past, present and future of the planet, guiding the viewer to discover spectacular scenery and the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of mining from seabed.

The Rig review