The production of Italian TV series is reaching very high levels of quality in recent years. To demonstrate this, just look at the list of the Italian series that we liked most during this year, on Netflix as well as on Prime Video, on Sky and NOW as well as on Disney+.

From comedies to drama, from ancient Rome to the present day, themes and settings are extremely varied and suitable for every type of audience. So without further ado here is the list of the most beautiful Italian TV series of 2024 (in our opinion), with the titles, plots and all the relevant links. Take note!

Antonia (Prime Video)

Genre: dramedy

Antonia (Chiara Martegiani) is a 34 year old actress, engaged to Manfredi (Valerio Mastandrea). Her life is complicated, sometimes excessively stressful, until one day Antonia discovers that she has a disease that explains many of her problems, endometriosis.

No Activity – Nothing to report (Prime Video)

Genre: comedy

Two agents stationed and in line with the station, to catch an exchange of goods and money between criminals at the port. And so, hour after hour, nothing to report, until finally everything comes into action.

Those About to Die (Prime Video)

Genre: drama, historical

Not entirely Italian, considering the presence in the cast of Anthony Hopkins and many other international stars, alongside our Gabriella Pession and Alessandro Bedetti. But the workers, the crew and above all the locations of this series are made in Italy, as is the story, set in the time of imperial Rome, in the times of Vespasian, when gladiator fights and chariot races were the most followed events by the people as well as by the aristocracy.

The Bad Guy 2 (Prime Video)

The return of Luigi Lo Cascio in the role of Nino Scotellaro, an anti-mafia magistrate who, after being framed and imprisoned, seeks his revenge. In this second season, Nino, still under the identity of Balduccio Remora, is determined to hand over Mariano Suro’s archive to justice.

One Love (Sky/NOW)

Genre: sentimental

Stefano Accorsi and Micaela Ramazzotti are Ale and Anna, whose impossible love story has overcome decades and any obstacle. Having met as kids on Interrail, separated in life but remained in contact by letter, the two are destined to meet again and fall in love.

Call My Agent Italia 2 (Sky/NOW)

Genre: comedy

Back at work with the CMA agents and their star clients, from Valeria Golino to Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, from Gabriele Muccino to Claudio Santamaria, from Serena Rossi to Elodie, up to Sabrina Impacciatore godmother of the Venice Film Festival.

Piedone – A cop in Naples (Sky/NOW)

Genre: comedy, detective story

Sequel to the legendary films with Bud Spencer in the role of Inspector Rizzo, here the protagonist is Inspector Palmieri, Piedone’s pupil and heir, who after a period in Germany returns to Naples, also to solve a painful personal case.

Dostoevsky (Sky/NOW)

Genre: drama, detective story

The first TV series by the D’Innocenzo Brothers is a dramatic, dark, dirty and nasty story. The protagonist is Filippo Timi in the role of Enzo Vitello, a confused and disillusioned policeman who goes in search of a serial killer who always leaves letters at the places of his crimes, earning him the nickname Dostoevsky.

They Killed Spider-Man – The Legendary Story of the 883 (Sky/NOW)

The cult Italian series of the year took us back to the period between the 80s and 90s, when Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto met in Pavia, who together gave life to one of the most iconic bands in our country, 883.

Supersex (Netflix)

The Netflix series with Alessandro Borghi in the role of Rocco Siffredi was one of Netflix’s best surprises of 2024 and is fully among the best Italian series of this year. This series, directed by Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni, is a profound story that goes through the life of the porn star since childhood and reveals to us how and why Rocco Tano, a simple boy from Ortona, in Abruzzo, became Rocco Siffredi the most famous porn star in the world.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2 (Netflix)

Another Italian series that deserves to be considered among the best of this year, even if it has been canceled by Netflix, is Everything asks for salvation. Returning just this year with a second season, the series on mental health has confirmed itself as a great Italian product capable of tackling very delicate topics with great depth and seriousness.

The review of Everything asks for salvation 2

Deception (Netflix)

There are those who loved it and those who hated it but we must admit that Inganno, the series with Giacomo Gianniotti and Monica Guerritore was one of the biggest Italian successes of this year. A story full of passion, intrigue and feeling that glued everyone to the screen and addressed many themes including sex in adulthood, the age difference in love and prejudice against single women.

Uonderbois (Disney+)

A great surprise on the Italian serial scene was Uonderbois, the Disney+ series with Serena Rossi and Massimiliano Caiazzo which, inspired by the great adventure titles such as the Goonies and Indiana Jones, gave the Italian public a show combining magic, folklore and education. The Uonderbois are five twelve-year-old boys, united by the fervent imagination of those born and raised on the streets of Naples, and by the belief that Uonderboi, their myth, wanders around the city, a cross between the legendary figure of Munaciello and a modern Robin Hood.

