The most viewed Netflix series and films of all time

Many news arrives between the series and the most popular Netflix films ever. In fact, the top 10 Netflix have just updated with the most popular titles ever with brand new successes, first of all the film Carry-on which, in addition to becoming the second English language film, ever seen on Netflix, won the Netflix film prize with the best debut ever.

We usually think of the best Netfix series of the moment but we do not always throw the eye back to understand what the most loved Netflix series have been by the public or, at least, the most viewed. Some series, more than others, made it to excite, involve and conquer everyone, even globally, becoming the most view of always on Netflix. Which? Squid Game. But which are the most viewed series of all time on Netflix globally here is the top 10 uniform for series in English, a series not in English, film in English and films not in English.

Great new entry of the ranking, in addition to the Carry-on action film, is the second season of Squid Game but also the Norwegian series La Palma. They come out of the top 10 two of the titles most loved by the public in recent years: my favorite and all of us are dead.

It must be specified that to measure its Netflix successes, until 2021, calculated the number of accounts that began to see a show but now we have moved on to the calculation of the hours of viewing a certain show. So, here are the most viewed series and films ever according to the total viewing hours 91 days from their debut on Netflix.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The Netflix series most viewed ever in English

Wednesday 1) – 252,100,000 views

Stranger Things (Season 4) – 140.700,000 views

Dahmer – 115,600,000 views

BRIDGERTON (season 1) – 113,300,000 views

The Queen of the Chess – 112,800,000 views

BRIDGERTON (Season 3) – 106,000,000 views

The Night Agent – 98,200,000 views

A deception too much – 98,200,000 views

Stranger Things (Season 3) – 94,800,000 views

BRIDGERTON (Season 2) – 93,800,000 views

The Netflix series more views of all time not in English

SQUID GAME (Season 1) – 265,200,000 views (2,205,200,000 viewing hours)

Squid Game (Season 2) – 190,100,000 views (1,362,400,000 visualization hours)

The paper house (part 4) – 106,000,000 views

Lupine (part 1) – 99,500,000 views

The paper house (part 5) – 99,200,000 views

The paper house (part 3) – 80,000,000 views

La Palma – 70,100,000

Lupine (part 2) – 68,400,000 views

Who killed Sara? (Season 1) – 58,400,000 views

Berlin (season 1) – 56,100,000 views

The most viewed Netflix movies ever in English

Red Notice – 230,900,000 views

Carry -on – 171.500,000

Don’t Look Up – 171,400,000 views

The Adam Project – 157,600,000 views

Bird Box – 157,400,000 views

The world behind you – 143,400,000 views

The Gray Man – 139,300,000 views

Damsel – 138,000,000 views

We can be heroes – 137,300,000 views

The Mother – 136,400,000 views

The most viewed Netflix films of all time in English