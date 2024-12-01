The movie "Beatles '64" is an extraordinary journey through time

Culture

The movie “Beatles ’64” is an extraordinary journey through time

The movie “Beatles ’64” is an extraordinary journey through time

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The movie “Beatles ’64” is an extraordinary journey through time
Valerio and Caffo: will the More free books scandal really be of any use?
The first EU president from an ethnic minority: the era of Antonio Costa begins