The new aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori is the M346: characteristics of the fighter that will replace the MB-339

The new M346 military aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori. Credit: Gian Marco Anzellotti, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Is called M346 the next aircraft for the advanced training of the Frecce Tricolori of the Italian Air Force, which will replace the Aermacchi MB-339A PAN since 2028. Produced in Italy by Leonardo and presented in 2024, it is a twin-engine two-seater capable of flying at one maximum horizontal speed close to that of the sound (max 1,090 km/h). It has a wingspan of 9.72 meters for a length of 11.49 m and can fly at a maximum altitude of 13,715 m.

THE flight controls And the avionics present on board are completely digital and the flight conditions obtainable are completely similar to those of other latest generation combat aircraft, such as theEurofighter Typhoon ol’F-35.

As regards the future livery of the vehicle, this was designed by Pininfarina and was designed to pay homage to the Italian tricolour.

As also confirmed by the manufacturer’s website, this vehicle is not only operational with the Italian air forces but also with those of other countries such as the Republic of Singapore, Israel, Poland, Qatar and Greece.