The new edition of GTA 6 could be revolutionized by these patents: here

If you are wondering how Rockstar Games intends to push beyond the limits of videogame experience with Grand Theft Auto VIor GTA 6 (which will be released next year and is one of the most anticipated video games in history), the answer could already be in the patents filed in the last few years by the manufacturer of the famous video game. Some official documents, recently highlighted by the online communities of enthusiasts, suggest that GTA 6 will introduce significant technological innovations intended to redefine the very concept of play Open World. We are talking about hyper -realistic animations made possible by a 3D fluid animation system never seen before in a video game, urban traffic and PNG (non -playing characters) managed by an advanced artificial intelligence and environments rendered with an amazing graphic fidelity. All seasoned with a loading system that completely eliminates the interruptions, a neural network capable of reading and predicting the movements of the characters, and cutting -edge security measures against incorrect players.

The patents that could revolutionize GTA 6

One of the key points concerns theevolution of the animations of non -playing charactersthe so -called PNG or Npc (Non-Playable Character). According to a patent (US10395410B2), these will not only move more fluidly, but they will do so coherently and naturally even during dynamic situations such as chases. This will be possible thanks to a motion capture system enhanced by artificial intelligence which, according to a Rockstar Games patent (US11951384B2), would be able to predict the movements of the human body up to the detail of the fingers, creating convincing animations in every context.

Another crucial element is the Fluid physicsdescribed in another patent (US10685152B2) and that promises interactions never seen before: water, sweat, but also puddles and humidity will behave in a realistic way, reacting to the environments and characters. This level of detail will increase immersion in a game world where even the way a liquid flows on a surface can have a tangible impact.

Also the city ​​traffic will be revolutionized. Thanks to the patent US11684855B2Rockstar describes a system where each vehicle is controlled by an AI capable of making autonomous decisions based on timetables, area and traffic conditions. This will create an unpredictable and organic urban scenario, making the cities of GTA 6 more alive than ever.

From a graphic point of view, GTA 6 will benefit from an advanced rendering system (US12263404B2), designed to return more sharp imagesone Better lighting management And Fluid performance in any context. To this is added a Lod enhanced (described by the patent US11978162B2), which will allow you to keep the visual quality high even for objects far from the camera, without visible details.

But the real technological turning point could come fromComplete elimination of loading screensas the patent suggests US11794114B2. Thanks to an intelligent management of system resources, the passages from one area of ​​the map to another will be fluid and continuous, transforming the entire experience into an uninterrupted flow, both in the basic game and in the online sessions. This would be a great revolution!

On the side of the economic interactions, Rockstar has developed a system (described in the patent US11992755B2) which will make the faster and safer in-game transactionswhile optimizing the management of digital currencies in the game. This will be particularly relevant in online GTA, where economic dynamics represent a central element of the gameplay.

THE personagesbeyond move realisticallythey will also react credible to every stimulus of the surrounding world. A patent (US11620781B1) Explain how, thanks to the use of neural networks, the PNG can anticipate the actions of the player or other characters, improving the interaction between the player and the virtual world.

Security is another important theme: a specific patent (US11273380B1) focuses on Fight against “Cheater”that is, those players who try to make up the system in online games. The system developed by Rockstar analyzes the behavior of the players in real time and identifies anomalies through hidden variables, blocking illegal activities more effectively.

Finally, to make sure that all these innovations do not compromise performance, Rockstar has developed optimization techniques (described in the patents US10427046B2 And US10987587B2) which exploit metadata and algorithms for efficiently distribute the graphic and computational loadthus offering the best possible quality even in the densest areas of the game.

Of course, at the moment those we have presented to you in previous lines represent hypotheses of how GTA 6 could be. Judging by official trailer Widespread in recent weeks (and which we propose below), however, these rumors seem to be rather credible.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqrlujxtm3c

When the new GTA 6 will be available

In short, everything suggests that GTA 6 will not be a simple sequel, but could represent, at least potentially, a real turning point for the entire videogame sector. If even part of these technologies will actually be implemented in the final game, enthusiasts of the Grand Theft Auto series will find themselves in front of a work that could redefine the rules of the modern video game. The Official launch of GTA 6 It is scheduled for the May 26, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox series s And Xbox Series X.