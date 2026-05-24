The new ‘invisible’ power that is changing everything





Each era had its own center of gravity. The industrial revolution built its strength on energy and mechanical production; the twentieth century organized the economy around large industry, mass consumption and global networks. Today, however, the heart of the system has moved elsewhere. The center of value creation is no longer just material. It’s cognitive. The decisive resource is no longer what we extract from the ground, but what we extract from the human mind: attention. It is a transformation that occurred slowly, almost without being perceived. At the beginning, the internet simply seemed like a space for connection, an extraordinary tool for democratizing access to information. The promise was that of widespread, accessible, horizontal knowledge. Never in the history of humanity has it been possible to access such an enormous amount of knowledge so quickly. But every revolution produces unexpected effects.

The real profit

The real change came when the large digital platforms understood that the real profit was not in the services offered, but in the time spent by users within their ecosystems. Since that moment, human attention has been elevated to a raw material, giving rise to what we now call the attention economy. To understand the significance of this passage we must start from a historical reversal that changed the relationship between the individual and knowledge. For centuries, the problem of societies has been the scarcity of information. Books were few, access to culture limited, the circulation of news was slow. Today the exact opposite is happening: we live immersed in a permanent “infodemic”. When information becomes overabundant, it ceases to be a valuable asset. What acquires value is then the filter necessary to navigate it. The new scarcity is no longer the content, but the cognitive ability to process it. This is where the deepest paradox of contemporaneity emerges: the more information we receive, the less we are able to understand its meaning. The quantity exceeds our biological capacity for analysis. And when human beings are no longer able to independently select what matters, they delegate this function to algorithms. These systems, however, do not filter for truth, quality, or civic relevance.

A persuasive design

They filter based on retention. They select what maximizes the time spent, what generates immediate involvement, what triggers a visceral reaction. Application design is not just designed to be functional, but to be deliberately persuasive. Through the study of dopamine release mechanisms, developers have integrated elements such as intermittent notifications, infinite scrolling and “likes” into our devices, which act as random rewards. It’s the same principle as slot machines: the wait for a possible gratification generates a much stronger addiction than the gratification itself. We have gone from a tool to an environment. Steve Jobs defined the computer as “a bicycle for the mind”, a means of amplifying human potential. Today, the digital device is more like a cognitive parasite that constantly competes to occupy our mental space. We are no longer the ones using the tool; it is the tool that calls us back to itself, fragmenting our time into micro-moments that prevent deep reflection. This transformation produces effects on social and political organization. Democracy requires time, patience, listening and willingness to compromise. It requires a common public space. The attention economy, by contrast, rewards what divides. Algorithms quickly learned that outrage holds the user back more than reflection. Anger breeds clicks, complexity breeds abandonment.









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As a result, the platforms favor polarizing content, simplifying the public debate to the point of reducing it to a clash between fans. This creates the so-called filter bubbles, where each individual sees a personalized and confirmatory version of reality. If in the past the democratic debate started from a shared set of facts, today we inhabit parallel information universes. When a society loses the ability to share a minimal perception of reality, democratic confrontation vanishes, giving way to emotional populism and radicalization. This phenomenon represents a new form of extractivism. If oil fueled the engines of the twentieth century, today our attention fuels Artificial Intelligence. Every digital behavior is transformed into data useful for predicting – and influencing – our future behaviors. Every digital behavior becomes raw material for training increasingly sophisticated systems of prediction and influence. Emotions, desires, fears, habits become data to be analysed, predicted and monetised. And it is precisely here that the issue stops being just technological and becomes political, cultural and even existential. Because attention is not a secondary function of the mind.

The meaning of the world

It is the way through which we build identity, memory, sense of the world. What we pay attention to determines who we become. If we do not decide independently what to dedicate our mental time to, someone else – or something, an algorithm – will progressively begin to decide for us what to desire, what to fear, what to consider important. For this reason, cognitive autonomy today becomes a fundamental form of freedom. The ability to voluntarily direct one’s attention perhaps represents the true political terrain of the 21st century. In the past, freedom was thought of primarily as physical or economic freedom. Today a further dimension emerges: cognitive freedom. The possibility of preserving a mental space not completely colonized by continuous stimuli, notifications, interruptions, persuasive mechanisms. It is a difficult challenge because the contemporary digital system is built precisely to prevent silence. Each break represents unmonetized time. Every moment of disconnection is a subtraction from the attention market. Yet, it is perhaps precisely there that the possibility of resistance is at stake. Not necessarily against technology, but against the model that continually transforms human concentration into a commodity. True contemporary resistance no longer takes only collective or ideological forms. It is often an individual practice of regaining mental time. The ability to read slowly, to delve deeper, to sustain complexity. Even the ability to get bored, in a society that fills every cognitive void, becomes a counter-current gesture. Because without silence there is no autonomous thought. Without deep attention there is no real understanding.

“Stay human”

And without understanding it becomes impossible to fully exercise freedom. The great question of our time, then, is not just how much technology we will be capable of developing. It is whether we manage to build a society in which technology continues to be a tool at the service of man, and not an environment that invisibly guides his behavior. History teaches that every technological revolution has transformed economic and social balances. But the revolution of attention touches something even deeper: the very way we perceive reality and build our identity. And it is perhaps here that the decisive threshold of the future lies. Not in the power of machines, but in our ability to remain human within a system designed to continually occupy our minds.