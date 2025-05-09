The new Pope, Berlusconi’s choice, Blasi’s deafening silence and other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers, dear readers, after the short break for the bridge of May 1st, here we are again with them, our high -gossip column that will also keep you company this weekend.

In the last few days there has been no lack of sensational news: among all, the election of a new pope: Leo XIV, the first US pontiff of history. So let’s not induce: Happy reading!

Between sacred and profane

Incredible but true: even the election of the new pope, Leone XIV, has taken on pop shades. May 8 was an important day also for Annalisa who launched his new single male. Just as RTL 102.5 broadcast the song, the long -awaited white smoke was raised from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Just in the moment for Christians, smoking started to get into the sky just as Annalisa sang “I swear to you on Mary”. A coincidence noticed by many listeners, who immediately transformed it into a viral moment. Of course, of course, it does not mix sacred and profane, but given how much you have talked about the importance of having a Pop Pope, well … there could be no better start for Pope Leo XIV.

Belen, the dispute and the ‘new’ love

From the sacredness of the white smoke to a much more earthly episode – but still Fumantino – we arrive at Belen Rodriguez. This week the presenter returned to the center of the gossip: first the shots that portray her with the ex, then the items on an alleged dispute outside a Milanese club. If love has really returned with the 34 -year -old Angelo Edoardo Galvano is not known, but one thing is certain: the complicity between the two is palpable. And considered how they had left, it is difficult to believe that they found themselves only as good friends.

As for the dispute, an online circulation video would show Belen to discuss animatedly with a girl. The faces are not clearly recognizable, but the voice of the showgirl would seem unmistakable. It is not known what happened between the two, but sources close to Belen minimizes the incident, adding that she, for now, does not intend to make statements.

In the meantime, the Cold War with her sister Cecilia continues: between the two, it seems, there has been no contact in recent weeks …

Ilary Blasi’s silent flip

Very hard blow for Ilary Blasi. His expected return to TV has turned into a sensational flop: The Couple, Mediaset’s new reality show, has been canceled in advance, without even an ending. To decide it was Pier Silvio Berlusconi himself. The prize pool of one million euros, never assigned, will instead be donated to the Gaslini hospital, where it will serve to finance a new pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit. A gesture applauded by the public, but who left the bitterness in the mouth of the competitors.

In the midst of this earthquake, Ilary Blasi remained silent. No comments, no stance, not even a reconciliation of the Mediaset decision. Indeed, just as the early closure of the program was announced, the presenter published on social networks some photos that portrayed her in a bathrobe, overlooking a balcony of a luxurious Hotel Vista Lago. A choice that has not gone unnoticed and that has attracted numerous criticisms. For now Ilary does not break silence. But after such a flop, of which he is not the only responsible, it is to be wondered if something will change in his television career.

The nightmare of codagoni

The words of Sophie Codegoni are blades. Blades that pierce the screen of the smartphones and arrive straight to the mind and heart. In recent months there has been a lot of talk, sometimes too much, of what was happening between her and Alessandro Basciano. The influencer, 23 years old, and the DJ met at Big Brother Vip, fell in love and became parents of Celine Blue.

Today Codegoni lives with a watch on the wrist, they gave him the carabinieri in December after she denounced Basciano for stalking. Alessandro, currently in the United States, instead wears an electronic bracelet: thus established the Cassation on April 30th. From this journey “will return” and Sophie’s only desire is that he cares: “I’m not doing all this to destroy him, but to protect me. I’m not happy with how things went and knowing that my daughter’s father has to wear a bracelet”.

“During the quarrels he threw us away from home, me and the girl. Then I forgive him: he was very good at making me believe that the fault was mine. And so, every time, the usual script began: at the height of the disaster, the repentance phase was beginning. ‘I was wrong, I swear I will change, I will go to the psychologist’,” he revealed to the courier. The complaint that perhaps will lead to the trial came only after Sophie’s friends were also targeted by him. A story still open, which speaks of pain, awareness and, perhaps, of a first step towards rebirth.

Gossippini

Elodie Mom?

Is Elodie pregnant? No, but the singer would be seriously thinking of becoming a mother. It is not a secret that Elodie has this desire, on more than one occasion he spoke about it. From Fabio Fazio, however, it seemed particularly sensitive to the theme. Maybe…

The Ventura island

For a reality show that goes away, another arrives, the Island of the Famous, which could prove to be the mediaset lifeboat. GF, the mole, The Couple: the format seems exhausted, but perhaps the Combo Simona Ventura-Veronica Gentili could make the difference. Although some are still turning his mouth to see Simona in the role of the opinionist, others seem very intrigued by the cast and at the moment the first episode has had non -bad ratings (even if downward compared to those of last year with Vladimir Luxuria).

A difficult period for Venier

For Mara Venier and her husband Nicola Carraro is not a simple moment. The former film producer is back in the hospital. The reason for hospitalization is not known. The concern of the presenter is quite evident and the decision to end on Sunday in a few weeks in advance could be linked to Carraro’s health.

The hunchback

Roberta Morise and Enrico Bartolini made it dream for months: a love born with a message on Instagram and raised to become a real Disney style fairy tale. Last year the two became parents and then got married in a beautiful villa in Tuscany.

However, something seems to have cracked. Some stories published by Morise and a series of increasingly insistent voices on social media have turned on the suspicion: the two could be in crisis. There are those who already speak of separation. So far, neither of them commented. Not even a simple photo together – often enough to turn off the voices – has arrived.

To make them speak, among other things, are some cryptic images and phrases shared by her. It is on Friday a shot in which he frames the bed, blankets and a dish with the remains of a dessert, accompanied by the phrase: “Holy mother … if you invent them all”. An attempt of consolation? Or to soothe a deeper pain? Of the day before, it is a photo of her in a medical office: some thought of a gynecologist, and instead it was a cardiologist. “Agitated hearts while you are peace”, another very ambiguous message.

As ambiguous are the dedications exchanged with her friend Monica Caradonna under a post on Instagram: “The family, Calabria, the roots. There is love in every shot. You are a rock”, writes Caradonna. And Roberta replies: “You are there”. “Your enlarged family. We always behind you to support you or to hug you,” continues the friend. “I am also rock for this … you are a network, protection, barrier!”, Morise concludes. Words that allow affection, but also a need for support. Social signals that, in the absence of official confirmations, feed the mystery even more.

