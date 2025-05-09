The new Pope, Berlusconi's choice, Blasi's deafening silence and other gossip to read on the weekend

Culture

The new Pope, Berlusconi’s choice, Blasi’s deafening silence and other gossip to read on the weekend

The new Pope, Berlusconi’s choice, Blasi’s deafening silence and other gossip to read on the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The interview with Roberto Saviano, from the origins of the mafia to the new book “My love does not die”
The new Pope, Berlusconi’s choice, Blasi’s deafening silence and other gossip to read on the weekend
The real seagull is usually monogamous: that’s why there was a family on the chicken comedian of the Conclave