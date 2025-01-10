The New Union Post, the new newspaper on European enlargement

A new newspaper appears in the world of European information: The New Union Post, an English-language magazine that turns the spotlight on a key issue for the European Union, enlargement. The newspaper aims to report and analyze the political and social changes in the countries that aspire to become new EU members.

“The EU enlargement process is much more than the inclusion of new members. It represents an effort to promote peace, democracy and the rule of law in neighboring regions, stimulate economic growth through trade, investment and innovation within an integrated market and enrich European culture”, states the newspaper. The founder and director of the online magazine is the journalist Federico Baccini, former editor of EuNews, collaborator of the Balkans and Caucasus Observatory and author of the BarBalcani newsletter, dedicated (as you can imagine from the title) to the Balkans.

The newspaper’s mission will be to “bridge the knowledge gap surrounding EU enlargement by promoting reliable information on the relationship between the Union and the countries aspiring to become new members”. And to do so, The New Union Post promises analysis of the social and political framework, articles, interactive infographics and interviews with leaders, citizens and organizations of the candidate countries.

On the site there are sections dedicated to the ten countries running towards EU membership (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine) and thematic newsletters and podcast, which will provide insights into the regions involved in the enlargement process.