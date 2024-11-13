The Night Agent 2: trailer and release date revealed

We know when we will see The Night Agent 2 again on Netflix. The streaming platform, in fact, after the announcement of the start of filming of the second season last February 2024 and that of the cast’s new entries and guest stars, also revealed the release date official release of the new episodes of the spy thriller with Gabriel Basso. But before we find out, here’s a little recap on the series.

The Night Agent was one of the most popular but also one of the most well-made Netflix series of 2023. A true gem of the thriller genre – or rather spy thriller to be precise, The Night Agent brought back all the beauty of spy series by creating a story so captivating that it reminded us of the great examples of this genre from the past such as Alias ​​by JJ Abrams. But let’s go back to the present and try to answer the question of all questions: “When will we see The Night Agent 2 again on Netflix?”.

Meanwhile, we know that this series, based on the novel of the same name Matthew Quirk, was renewed after just one week of its debut on Netflix and, specifically, on March 29, 2023. What pushed the streaming giant to focus again on this thriller was the its enormous success with the public: The Night Agent, in fact, is officially one of the most watched Netflix series ever, a decidedly noteworthy result.

The Night Agent: how the first season ended and what to expect from chapter 2

Just a month after the reconfirmation of The Night Agent for a chapter number 2, Gabriel Basso, the great protagonist of the series, gave an interview on EW where he revealed some small details about the new season and the implications of his character Peter Sutherland. But let’s take a small step back to remind ourselves how the series ended.

(SPOILER WARNING!)

The Night Agent ending explained

Peter and Rose manage to foil the attempt on the life of the President of the United States and Peter, thanks to this coup, makes a nice career advancement going from telephone operator to night agent. Furthermore, at the end of the first season, Peter will discover the truth about his father, namely that, unfortunately, he was one of the villains and not the hero he always believed him to be. And the relationship with Rose? She is now his girlfriend and will go to California to reopen her company while waiting for Peter to return from his next secret mission.

The first theories on the plot of the second season

But let’s go back to The Night Agent 2. When asked how the truth about his father, discovered by Peter in the finale of The Night Agent, could influence Peter’s storyline in chapter two of the series, Basso specified that he would like to see Peter face the people who killed his father depriving him of the possibility of justice and seek a certain type of revenge.

“Tying the concept of revenge to what he knows he has to do could be nice,” Basso admitted. “You’ll see a lot more internal turbulence from Peter.” And then there is the relationship with Rose which will undoubtedly undergo full of joys but also of changes and difficulties.

“Would Peter involve Rose in this new and risky life as a night agent or would he keep her out so as not to put her at risk? Selfishly, I’m sure he would want her around him, but it would be dangerous. You have to think a lot about what it means to have that job and be that person who can abandon everything and leave, you can have things, like family, that most people would like to have,” Gabriel finally added.

The Night Agent 2: who’s new in the cast

The cast of The Night Agent 2 expands with the arrival of new entries. Michale Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) joins the official cast of chapter two of the Netflix thriller in the role of a military leader named Markus and together with him Keon Alexander is also added to the cast, who will play Javad, the head of security during an Iranian mission , Navid Negahban who will play Abbas, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations and Bob Heaps who will play the role of the rich Tomas.

In addition to them there will also be Brittany Snow as Alice, Peter’s partner and mentor in his first job as a night agent, Teddy Sears as Warren, an intelligence officer, Arienne Mandi as Noor, an aide in the mission Iranian at the United Nations in New York, Louis Herthum will play Jacob Monroe, an important international businessman, Berto Colon will play Solomon, a former marine and, finally, Amanda Warren will play the character of Catherine Weaver, a veteran of the top secret program Night Agent who will train Peter.

The Night Agent 2: the three new guest stars

Marwan Kenzari, Elise Kibler and Dikran Tulaine join series leads Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan.

The Night Agent 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The Night Agent 2 will be released on Netflix on January 23, 2025.

The Night Agent 2: the teaser trailer