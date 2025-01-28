The official of the publisher arrives: Joël Dicker’s new novel in the bookstore on March 17th

After the author’s announcement on his social profiles, and with the title already present in the main digital stores, the official arrives from La Nave di Teseo: on March 17th Joël Dicker returns to the bookstore with his new novel The catastrophic visit to the zoo. A book that marks a partial change of pace compared to the past, and confirms it is the same Swiss best seller writer: “I wanted to write – he explains – a book that could also be read by your children and your parents, recommended to your friends and colleagues, shared with the people you love.

Dicker is back from the great success of A wild animalthe best -selling novel in 2024 with over 300 thousand copies, and is ready to relaunch, as explained by Elisabetta Sgarbi, publisher of the Milanese publishing house: “Dicker will surprise and make all his readers happy and those who will come”. A work that in full Dicker -style “is based on narrative tension”, but which opens with conviction to themes of great importance, such as democracy, inclusion, relationships between parents and teachers.

What is it about The catastrophic visit to the zoo

On Christmas Eve, a school visit to the zoo turns into a catastrophe. What exactly happened? Josephine’s parents, the girl who had taken part in the trip, and who seems to know many things, are determined to find out. But a catastrophe never comes on its own, appearances deceive and the story will take a turn that no one could have imagined.

The author

Joël Dicker was born in Geneva in 1985. His novels are translated into 40 languages ​​and sold more than 20 million copies. He published the truth about the Harry Quebert case (2013, from which the event series of the same name was taken with Patrick Dempsey and the direction of Jean-Jacques Annaud), the last days of our fathers (2015), the book of the Baltimore (2016 ), The disappearance of Stephanie Mailer (2018), The enigma of the Chamber 622 (2020), the Alaska Sanders case (2022), a wild animal (2024). All his novels are published by the Tenseo ship. He received the Prix Des écrivains Genevois 2010, the Grand Prix du Roman de l’Académie Française 2012 and the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens 2012.

The cover