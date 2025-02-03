The Old Guard 2: the action movie with Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli is back, here’s when

One of the most anticipated films of recent years is about to arrive on Netflix: The Old Guard 2, a compelling story that brings together thrillers, action, supernatural and much more for a result that literally paste to the screen. The sequel to the film directed by Victoria Mahoney, which features an extraordinary Charlize Theron supported by our Luca Marinelli, is ready to return to the streaming platform after five years to continue a story that, in 2020, had left us with their mouths open and with many questions to find an answer.

But we enter more detail to find out what we have to expect from The Old Guard 2 and when it will be released on Netflix

TH guard 2: the very first images of the backstage

The Old Guard 2: The plot

Andy and his team of immortal warriors return to protect humanity from a formidable new enemy who threatens their existence.

The Old Guard 2: who is in the cast

The cast of The Old Guard 2 is made up of: Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Van Veronica Ngo, Henry Golding. Uma Thurman and Chiwetel EjioFor is also in the cast.

The Old Guard 2: When he comes out on Netflix

The Old Guard 2 arrives on Netflix on July 2, 2025.

