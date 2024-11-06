The Old Man 2 on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

The past returns and the truth comes to light. The second season of. arrives on Disney+ The Old Manthe spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges as ex-CIA agent Dan Chase. From the trailer to the cast, through to the plot and release date, here’s everything you need to know about the FX series.

The Old Man 2, the trailer

The Old Man 2, previews on the plot

The second season of The Old Man starts again where the first one ended. Former CIA agent Dan Chase and former FBI deputy director Harold Harper leave for Afghanistan to rescue Emily Chase after her kidnapping. As the stakes rise and secrets come to light, Emily is forced to face a profound identity crisis. And not only that: Zoe McDonald also reappears in the world of Dan Chase.

The Old Man 2, the cast

The series stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amy Brenneman, Navid Negahban, Jacqueline Antaramian, Joel Grey, Rade Serbedzija and Janet McTeer.

The Old Man 2, when it comes out

The second season of The Old Man debuts on Disney+ with all episodes on November 6, 2024.